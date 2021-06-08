5 PHOTOS: When R Madhavan and Rana Daggubati made Ranbir Kapoor wear a mundu while Katrina Kaif cheered them

Ranbir and Katrina Kaif with South celebs R Madhavan, Rana Daggubati, Sivakarthikeyan and Nivin Pauly took over the stage to entertain the audience at SIIMA Awards in 2017.

We have seen Bollywood and South actors are often seen essaying friendship roles on the big screen but it is even more amazing to see them sharing the same bond on-screen as well. One such beautiful example is when and had a gala time bonding with R Madhavan, Rana Daggubati and others. Ranbir and Katrina Kaif with South celebs R Madhavan, Rana Daggubati, Sivakarthikeyan and Nivin Pauly took over the stage to entertain the audience at SIIMA Awards in 2017.

On the awards night, Rana and Maddy insisted Ranbir Kapoor to wear a kasavu mundu. Rana said, "when in South, you have to dress up like one" and they shook a leg together. Going by the pictures, it seems they danced to 's popular track, Lungi Dance. The audience including Nayanthara and other celebs were in splits watching Ranbir's funny antics. He, along with Katrina Kaif also tried Rajinikanth's signature step.

On the red carpet, while interacting with the host, Ranbir also expressed his wish to work with Anushka Shetty. During his brief interaction with the host, Ranbir said, "There are many I want to work with but after Baahubali, I have a mini crush on Anushka Shetty. I would definitely want to work with her one day.."

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, expressed her wish to work with Prabhas after the Baahubali fever.

