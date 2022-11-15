5 Precious moments of late superstar Krishna with his family

It is an extremely sad day for the South film fraternity as Mahesh Babu's father and veteran Telugu superstar Krishna passed away today in the early morning. He was hospitalized in Hyderabad on 13th November after suffering a cardiac arrest and had been put on a ventilator. This year has been very tough on Mahesh Babu as he lost his brother Ramesh Babu in January and his mother Indira Devi in September 2022, and now, he faced another major loss with his father passing away.

Many big names from the industry such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Balakrishna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others offered condolences to the Ghattamaneni family. The family further released an official statement that read, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility, and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again..."