5 reasons to watch Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna in theaters
Discover five reasons to watch Nani's Hi Nanna, a heartwarming tale of fatherhood, captivating songs, refreshing on-screen chemistry, and much more.
Hi Nanna, featuring a heartwarming father-daughter story with a romantic angle, is set to release on December 7. The film's trailer and teaser have provided insights into its storyline and appeal. Let's explore five compelling reasons to watch Nani’s Hi Nanna in theaters tomorrow.
Here are the 5 reasons one should watch the Nani movie Hi Nanna
1. Music of Hi Nanna
The makers of Hi Nanna have released five captivating songs from the album: Ammaadi, Samayama, Gaaju Bomma, Odiyamma, and the latest release, IDHE IDHE. Composed by the talented Hesham Abdul Wahab, the music and lyrics are extraordinary, featuring fantastic background score and vocals, and enticing audiences to experience the film.
2. Father and daughter sentiments
The film portrays the emotional and heart-touching relationship between Viraj, played by Natural Star Nani, and his daughter, Tara, played by child actor Kiara Khanna. Both actors deliver outstanding performances, evident in the trailer and songs, highlighting the intense bond between father and daughter.
3. The chemistry between Mrunal Thakur and Nani
Mrunal Thakur and Nani share a refreshing on-screen chemistry in Hi Nanna. Their love track unfolds through songs like Ammaadi, Samayama, and IDHE IDHE, creating a new and mesmerizing hope of romance within the film.
4. Visuals of the film and songs
Natural Star Nani revealed in an interview that the entire movie and songs were shot in Mumbai and Goa, offering a new and refreshing perspective with locations distinct from Hyderabad. The captivating visuals in the trailer and songs are sure to attract audiences.
5. The storyline of the film Hi Nanna
The film's storyline seems distinct from others, with the trailer presenting Nani as a single father caring for his daughter. The film raises questions about the identity of the girl's mother, Nani's wife in the film, and explores the love story between Yashana and Viraj. Shruti Haasan's appearance in a song adds another layer of intrigue, prompting speculation about her potential connection to Viraj within the film.
More About Nani's Hi Nanna movie
Helmed by debutant director Shouryuv, the highly anticipated film Hi Nanna portrays a heartwarming journey exploring the bond between a father and daughter, intertwined with a touch of romance. Nani stars alongside Mrunal Thakur, with supporting roles played by talented actors such as Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, and Angad Bedi.
Check out the trailer of Nani’s Hi Nanna movie below
Produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainment, the film features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Sanu John Varghese.
