5 Reasons to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Onam release Kuruthi

This Onam 2021, the moviegoers are in for a treat as Malayalam film Kuruthi is all set to release on August 11. Directed by Manu Warrier, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopi, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Rajan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sagar Surya and Naslen. After the success of Cold Case, the moviegoers are in high expectations to know what's next in store with Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

Ahead of the big release, here's a look at why this film is worth the watch:

1. Best of Mammukoya: Mammukoya, who is one of the veteran actors in the Malayalam film industry, has done French films as well. Been a part of more than 450 Malayalam films so far, Mammukoya fans will be in a big treat to see him sharing screen space with Prithviraj.

2. Gripping storyline: A great movie is directly proportional to a great story and going by the film's trailer, Kuruthi has set high expectations. The thrill, chase, twists and turns in the movie will keep you right at the edge of your seat.

3. Best together onscreen: Roshan Mathew is known for his critically-acclaimed performance in films like C U Soon, Moothon, Hindi movie Choked among others. Srindaa, Murali Gopi, Shine Tom Chacko and Mamukkoya are other artists who are known for their phenomenal acting prowess. The cast itself is a major factor.

4. Mollywood ruling OTT space: Malayalam film industry has a plethora of some of the greatest movies being made in India in recent times. Their stories, shooting process, the way they experiment with diverse topics and approaches are remarkable. Right from nail-biting thrillers, dramas, comedies, everything has been loved and hailed. Kuruthi is yet another masterpiece from that stable.

5. A special treat for Onam: What better way to celebrate Onam than by watching a movie after a hearty sadhya.