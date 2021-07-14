5 reasons why Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan's crime drama Malik is a must watch

The narrative of the film journeys through the life of Sulaiman Malik, a charismatic leader played by Fahadh Faasil.

The eagerly-awaited crime drama Malik is all set to release tomorrow, on 15th July 2021. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayan and produced by Anto Joseph, Malik stars national award winner, Fahadh Faasil in the lead along with a talented star cast that includes Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles. Ahead of the big releases, let's take a look at 5 reasons why Fahadh Faasil starrer is a must-watch film.

1. Intriguing trailer and storyline: Mahesh Narayanan is known for not making commercial masala films. He likes keeping everything realistic and as unconventional as possible. In Malik, the director addresses the border issues of the people. The narrative of the film journeys through the life of Sulaiman Malik, a charismatic leader who goes an extra mile to help the people of his community and provide them support to stand up against the corrupt forces, shielding them from their greedy agenda of colluding and encroaching lands illegally for their benefit.

2. Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil combo: After Take Off and CU Soon, Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil are back together for a period drama Malik, set in coastal terrain. Their successful collaborations in the past have only set high expectations.

3. The phenomenal content by Malayalam cinema: Malayalam cinema is a huge contributor to the Indian film industry. Not just in India but globally, the content is winning the hearts of the audience. After C U SOON and Joji, moviegoers are pretty excited to know what's next in store for them.

4. Fahadh Faasil in an aged character like never before: Fahadh has gone through an immense weight loss journey for his role in Malik. This is for the first time he is playing a character that is aged. For the role, the actor had to shrink and the same can be witnessed in the film's trailer.

5. Music: The background score plays a very important role when it comes to crime drama and it only heightens the intensity of every scene in the movie. The trailer itself gives us a glimpse of the same.

Malik will premiere on 15th July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video!

