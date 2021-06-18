5 Samantha Akkineni inspired romantic dressing style to look for date night out

Planning a date with your partner? Well, we have got Samantha Akkineni inspired 5 looks that are perfect to wear on a romantic date.

Samantha Akkineni is not only leaving us stunned with her path-breaking roles in the films but equally is in the limelight over fashion choices. She is a style queen and never fails to grab our attention be it for her airport look or making a red carpet appearance. The Family Man 2 fame actress makes sure to try something out of the box every time when she steps out. She is very experimental and leaves no stone unturned to put her best fashion foot forward. Since things are slowly getting back on track amidst the second wave pandemic lockdown, a lot of us are taking efforts to plan holidays and dinner dates out.

Dressing up reflects your mood and personality and you tend to be happier. Don't you agree? Well, it is time for self-love, embrace yourself, dress up and step out in your best stylish looks. Planning a date with your partner? Well, we have got Samantha Akkineni inspired 5 looks that are perfect to wear on a romantic date.

Scroll below to look at the ensembles that will give you the perfect inspiration:

1. Green slip dress:

Sam's this Kendra Duplantier satin green slip dress featuring fringe adds a romantic vibe to her overall look. She let her outfit do all the talking and completed her look with dewy makeup and open wet-look locks.

The Majili actress's cheerful colour-blocked pleated maxi dress from Pankaj & Nidhi is perfect for someone who is looking to step out in a comfy yet sexy look. You can pick any gold heart-shaped earrings with hair tied back in a simple ponytail for that all glam look.

3. In backless:

As we all know backless adds that a perfect touch of romance to any basic silhouette and Samantha Akkineni shows us to dress in the most simple yet stylish way possible.

4. Light and chic:

Planning a candlelight dinner at home with your bae? This off-shoulder white pantsuit is all you need to keep it classic and will definitely up your style game.

5. Lace dress:

Nothing can be better than a lace dress to wear on a romantic date out. The lace dress featured an in-built bustier and it was something that Sam had never tried before. What are you waiting for? A lace dress is everything you need for a super relaxing yet stylish day.

