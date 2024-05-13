5 Samantha-approved summer-friendly outfits that can be your everyday essentials and classics

Summer is here, and so is the struggle to choose the right clothes. Need help finding apparel that looks fashionable without compromising comfort? Don't worry—we've got you covered.

If you're on the hunt for clothes that scream style but won't leave you melting in the sun, we've got just the thing for you. Let's take a peek at five summer-friendly looks rocked by Samantha Ruth Prabhu that can serve as inspiration for your wardrobe this season.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's summer-friendly looks

First on the list is a very casual yet chic look by the Shaakuntalam actress, wherein she has opted for a beige turtle neck sleeveless top. She paired it with matching beige pants, keeping the whole ensemble sleek and monotone.

Whether it's lunch with friends or a movie date, it's the kind of outfit that will keep you cool and comfy in the summer heat without compromising on your look.

How can we curate a list of summer-friendly looks without including the Kaftan fashion? Take a look at Samantha's elegant knee-length Kaftan dress that screams elegance.

Keeping the look simple, she went for a single solitaire pendant in neck and silver mules. And, of course, how can we forget the Anjaan actress's summer-approved short wavy hair?

Next on the list is a halter-neck black body con dress that should be your go-to outfit for summer night parties. The thigh-high slit further enhances her stature, making Samantha Ruth Prabhu look like a dream.

Talking about the makeup, the diva opted for a soft glam look with nude matte lips and kept her wavy short hair open.

You can pair such an outfit with strappy heels and statement jewelry, and this outfit is guaranteed to make you stand out of the crowd.

Whether summer or winter, you can never go out of style with your old blue pair of jeans. Right? Take a look at this particular look rocked by the Yashoda actress. She went for blue high-waist jeans and paired them up with a cute balloon full-sleeved white top. The top material seems to be cotton, a must-have in the summer wardrobe.

The Khushi actress opted for some colorful, dainty jewelry pieces to add vibrant summer vibes. The hanging earrings enhance her face, making her look like a Greek goddess.

With make-up, she went a little overboard with the eyes. She went for a light smokey eye and highlighted the inner corners with what appeared to be a shimmer.

Last but not least, if you are in search of some Indian summer looks, then you can definitely go for something like Samantha's chikankari kurta look.

The diva looks breathtaking in the elegant pink chikankari kurta she paired with oxidized earrings and super cool sunglasses. Loose chikankari kurtas paired with either straight pants or jeans are surely summer-approved.

