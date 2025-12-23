5 South Films to Watch on OTT this Week: Ram Pothineni, Upendra’s Andhra King Taluka to Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting new releases in theatres this week. Meanwhile, some new movies are finally making their way to OTT platforms. Let’s take a look at all of them.

5 South Films to Watch on OTT this Week

1. Andhra King Taluka

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra, Bhagyashri Borse, Sindhu Tolani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rao Ramesh

Ram Pothineni, Upendra, Bhagyashri Borse, Sindhu Tolani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rao Ramesh Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla

Mahesh Babu Pachigolla Runtime: 2 hours and 46 minutes

2 hours and 46 minutes Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: December 25, 2025

Andhra King Taluka follows the story of a superstar named Surya, who is going through a rough phase after his previous films fail at the box office. His milestone 100th film is also at risk of being shelved after the producer backs out, leaving him in a desperate situation.

Fearing that shelving the film could mark the downfall of his career, Surya approaches another producer to finance the movie with a budget of Rs 3 crore and help him complete it. However, to his surprise, the required amount is credited to Surya’s bank account from an unknown source.

Intrigued, Surya begins searching for the origin of the money, which leads him to Sagar. As Surya embarks on a journey to learn more about his ardent fan and meet him, unexpected events unfold.

2. 11:11

Cast: Rajeev Saluri, Varsha Viswanath, Koti Saluri, Sadan Hasan, Lavanya Sunkara

Rajeev Saluri, Varsha Viswanath, Koti Saluri, Sadan Hasan, Lavanya Sunkara Director: Kittu Nalluri

Kittu Nalluri Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Genre: Romantic Drama Thriller

Romantic Drama Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: December 23, 2025

11:11 revolves around Arjun and Navya, a couple who reunite after several years. However, their lives take a sudden turn when a private video of theirs is leaked, leading them to be blackmailed by an unknown caller.

Fearing further exposure, Arjun and Navya are forced to commit several crimes. What happens to the duo and the identity of the blackmailer are revealed in the rest of the movie.

3. Middle Class

Cast: Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy

Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy Director: Kishore Muthuramalingam

Kishore Muthuramalingam Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: December 24, 2025

Middle Class centres on Karl Marx, a family man with a simple dream of owning farmland. He leads a modest life with his outspoken wife and two children.

When an unexpected opportunity finally brings his dream within reach, mounting pressure and chaos push him into a frantic yet heartfelt journey. The flick explores his race against time and whether he and his family can achieve this long-cherished goal.

4. Rajini Gaang

Cast: Rajini Kiishen, Dwiwika, Mottai Rajendran, Munishkanth, Cool Suresh

Rajini Kiishen, Dwiwika, Mottai Rajendran, Munishkanth, Cool Suresh Director: M Ramesh Baarathi

M Ramesh Baarathi Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: December 24, 2025

Rajini Gaang follows the story of Rajini and Maina, a couple who decide to elope and get married. As part of their marriage ritual, they use a stolen thaali (nuptial thread), unaware of its dark past.

Soon, the couple inadvertently unleashes a supernatural entity, as the necklace is linked to a deceased woman. This leads to possession, ghostly hauntings, and chaos. What happens to the couple next forms the rest of the film.

5. Revolver Rita

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master

Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master Director: JK Chandru

JK Chandru Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Genre: Crime Comedy

Crime Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: December 26, 2025

Revolver Rita follows the story of Rita, a sharp and courageous woman who works at a fast-food outlet. She lives with her mother and sister after losing her father at a young age and eventually becomes the family’s breadwinner following her mother’s illness.

However, Rita’s seemingly quiet life in Pondicherry is shattered when a family celebration goes horribly wrong, resulting in the death of a powerful gangster named Dracula Pandiyan, who mistakenly enters her home.

The rest of the film focuses on how Rita navigates this dangerous situation, protects her family, and attempts to save everyone from the police and the gangster’s son.

The above-mentioned films are among the latest South Indian releases streaming on OTT platforms this week. With Christmas just around the corner, movies such as Vrusshabha, Mark, 45, Champion, and Sarvam Maya are also set to hit theatres soon.

