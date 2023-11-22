5 South Indian movies banned in other countries: Beast to Kurup

Films have always been an easy medium for scrutiny and have been cited for how much they could influence or affect a particular set of audiences and their viewing habits. Most countries permit to showcase of films from all over the world after careful censorship and analysis of the content portrayed in them.

However, in certain conditions or situations, films have to undergo scrutiny which may lead to the film being completely banned in another country. These may be because of cultural differences or the certain rules in the particular country but it affects the total business and revenue of the film in total.

Recently, Mammootty and Jyothika starrer film Kaathal-The Core had to face a similar ban in Gulf countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other GCC countries citing that the film’s content features LGBTQ+ elements and goes against their law.

Similarly, many films have also faced bans by countries, owing to the content portrayed in them. Let’s see what were such movies that had to be released worldwide, excluding some places.

5 South Indian movies which were banned in other countries

1. Monster (2022)

The Mohanlal starrer Malayalam language action thriller film Monster, directed by Vysakh and written by Udayakrishna was banned in all GCC countries except UAE. The film was banned citing that the film contains homosexual content and could not be allowed screening in those countries.

The film had an ensemble cast of Lakshmi Manchu, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Siddique, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Lena, Johny Antony and Jagapathi Babu in a cameo appearance. The film which was released on October 21st, 2022 had received mixed reviews from the critics.

2. Beast (2022)

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Tamil film Beast which was released back on 13th April 2022 was written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film revolved around an ex-RAW agent seeking to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The film was however banned in countries Kuwait and Qatar for showcasing Islamic individuals as extremists in the film.

The film had Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shaji Chen, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles. The film which was a commercial success in the theaters was met with mixed to negative responses from critics.

3. Kurup (2021)

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film Kurup was a biographical crime thriller story that was based on the life of fugitive Sukumara Kurup. The film directed by Srinath Rajendran and produced by Dulquer Salmaan himself was banned in Kuwait for showing the fugitive had run off to the country and sought refuge there.

The film which had Dulquer in the titular role featured an ensemble cast of Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tovino Thomas, Anupama Parameshwaran, and many more. The film was a huge commercial success in Malayalam cinema in 2021.

Moreover, Dulquer’s other film Sita Ramam which had Mrunal Thakur in the lead role alongside him was also banned by Gulf countries citing to hurt their religious sentiments.

4. FIR (2022)

FIR: Faizal Ibrahim Raiz, the Tamil crime thriller film which had Vishnu Vishal in the lead role was written and directed by Manu Anand in his directorial debut and co-produced by Vishnu Vishal himself.

The film which had Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, and many more in the lead roles had to face a ban from countries like Kuwait, Malaysia, and Qatar after their censor boards declined the approval for the film.

5. Vishwaroopam/Vishwaroop (2013)

Vishwaroopam/Vishwaroop, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role was also penned and directed by Kamal Haasan. The film which was a spy action thriller bilingually made in Tamil and Hindi languages also faced a lot of issues, starting from domestic problems that ensued by its name and the depiction of Islams in the film to international bans in countries like UAE and Malaysia.

The film faced a ban in the UAE because of linking Islam with terrorism and was also subjected to being banned in Malaysia after it was complained by Muslim groups.

