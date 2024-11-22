5 South movies to binge-watch on Hotstar this weekend: Kishkindha Kaandam, Aavesham to Premalu

Hotstar is home to some of the finest South Indian movies. From mystery action thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there’s something for everyone. The platform features films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. With its vast collection, Disney+ Hotstar makes it easy to explore the best of South Indian cinema. Here are some must-watch movies that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

1. Kishkindha Kaandam

Kishkindha Kaandam is one of the best South movies on Hotstar. The film revolves around the life of Ajay who moves to his father's house after marrying Aparna. While things seem nice in the beginning, it takes a tragic turn towards the climax. Do watch this film if you love watching Malayalam mystery thrillers.

2. Aavesham

Aavesham is a Malayalam action comedy film starring Fahadh Faasil as the main lead. The film follows the lives of three young college friends living in Bangalore. After being bullied by their seniors, they team up with a local gangster named Ranga to deal with them. However, things turn upside down when the true intention behind the association comes to light. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie has received widespread praise from audiences.

3. Premalu

If you like rom-com films, then watch Premalu on Disney Plus Hotstar. Starring Mamitha Baiju and Naslen, the movie follows the story of Sachin who moves to Hyderabad with his best friend. There, he falls in love with Reenu. However, Reenu starts maintaining distance with Sachin which causes a rift in their friendship. Nonetheless, things fall into place despite several challenges. After the success of Premalu, the makers announced the sequel to this movie with the same title.

4. Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller film based on a true story. The film follows a group of friends from a small town in Kochi. They go on a vacation to Kodaikanal and explore the dangerous Guna Caves, also known as Devil’s Kitchen. When one friend falls into a deep pit in broad daylight, the others risk their lives to rescue him. This movie was such a success that it became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in 2024.

5. RRR

If you enjoy period-action dramas, then RRR is the one for you. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this film with an Oscar-winning song, received global acclaim and broke several box office records. It follows the lives of two friends named Raju and Bheem who endure British oppression. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the star cast of the film also includes Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. This is surely one of the best South movies to watch on OTT.

Which one of these South movies are you going to watch on Disney+ Hotstar? Let us know in the comments.

