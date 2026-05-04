5 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany to Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Vaazha 2
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South movies and series to check out online.
South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.
5 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)
- Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Sunil Reddy
- Director: Vignesh Shivan
- Genre: Sci-fi Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: May 6, 2026
Set in the year 2040, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) follows the story of Vasu, also known as Vibe Vassey, who hails from a village called Pasume Ulagam (Organic World), where people live without technology, unlike those in other cities.
While working as the voice of an advanced romance-finder app, he becomes part of a system that ensures love is determined through algorithms, making it more about numbers and technology than emotions.
Amid this journey, Vasu falls in love with Dheema, even though the app predicts that their relationship will not work. As their love story poses a threat to the system, the company decides to end their relationship.
Whether technology tears them apart or their feelings bring them together forms the central narrative.
2. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam
- Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Vijay Babu
- Director: Krishnadas Murali
- Genre: Dark Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: May 8, 2026
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2024 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family.
Unfortunately, that short trip got extended when an old friend of Bharathan Nair, Govinda Raja, paid a visit and revealed certain things about Bharathan Nair. How those revelations change everything for the family is what we see in the film.
3. Dacoit: A Love Story
- Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla
- Director: Shaneil Deo
- Genre: Action Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: May 8, 2026
Dacoit: A Love Story follows Haridas aka Hari, a convict seeking vengeance against his former lover, Saraswati, whom he believes betrayed him. After a prison break, their paths cross, leading to a complex, emotionally charged story involving a series of daring, high-stakes robberies and shared past trauma.
4. Love Mocktail 3
- Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachel David, Abhilash Dalapathi
- Director: Darling Krishna
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: May 8, 2026
Love Mocktail 3 continues after the second installment, focusing on the bond between Adi and his adopted daughter, Nidhi. It explores the idea that family is built, not just born, and follows an emotional journey into a new phase of responsible and nurturing love.
5. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros (or Vaazha 2)
- Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan
- Director: Savin SA
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: May 8, 2026
Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are considered losers and troublemakers by their parents, families, and school authorities. As they reach adulthood, they face immense social pressure, which sets them on an emotional journey of self-discovery and acceptance.
Along the way, they learn to take responsibility and find success and peace, not in the traditional sense, but by living life on their own terms. The film is a sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys (2024), where the four characters appeared in supporting roles.
These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.
ALSO READ: 8 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sathya’s Jet Lee, Shane Nigam’s Dridam to Rathna Kumar’s 29