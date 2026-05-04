5 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany to Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Vaazha 2

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

5 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan , Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Sunil Reddy

, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Sunil Reddy Director: Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan Genre: Sci-fi Romantic Comedy

Sci-fi Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes

2 hours and 37 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: May 6, 2026

Set in the year 2040, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) follows the story of Vasu, also known as Vibe Vassey, who hails from a village called Pasume Ulagam (Organic World), where people live without technology, unlike those in other cities.

While working as the voice of an advanced romance-finder app, he becomes part of a system that ensures love is determined through algorithms, making it more about numbers and technology than emotions.

Amid this journey, Vasu falls in love with Dheema, even though the app predicts that their relationship will not work. As their love story poses a threat to the system, the company decides to end their relationship.

Whether technology tears them apart or their feelings bring them together forms the central narrative.

2. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

Cast: Saiju Kurup , Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Vijay Babu

, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Vijay Babu Director: Krishnadas Murali

Krishnadas Murali Genre: Dark Comedy Thriller

Dark Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes

2 hours and 35 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2024 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family.

Unfortunately, that short trip got extended when an old friend of Bharathan Nair, Govinda Raja, paid a visit and revealed certain things about Bharathan Nair. How those revelations change everything for the family is what we see in the film.

3. Dacoit: A Love Story

Cast: Adivi Sesh , Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla

, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla Director: Shaneil Deo

Shaneil Deo Genre: Action Romantic Drama

Action Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Dacoit: A Love Story follows Haridas aka Hari, a convict seeking vengeance against his former lover, Saraswati, whom he believes betrayed him. After a prison break, their paths cross, leading to a complex, emotionally charged story involving a series of daring, high-stakes robberies and shared past trauma.

4. Love Mocktail 3

Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachel David, Abhilash Dalapathi

Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachel David, Abhilash Dalapathi Director: Darling Krishna

Darling Krishna Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Love Mocktail 3 continues after the second installment, focusing on the bond between Adi and his adopted daughter, Nidhi. It explores the idea that family is built, not just born, and follows an emotional journey into a new phase of responsible and nurturing love.

5. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros (or Vaazha 2)

Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan

Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan Director: Savin SA

Savin SA Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes

2 hours and 43 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: May 8, 2026

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are considered losers and troublemakers by their parents, families, and school authorities. As they reach adulthood, they face immense social pressure, which sets them on an emotional journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

Along the way, they learn to take responsibility and find success and peace, not in the traditional sense, but by living life on their own terms. The film is a sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys (2024), where the four characters appeared in supporting roles.

These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.

ALSO READ: 8 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sathya’s Jet Lee, Shane Nigam’s Dridam to Rathna Kumar’s 29