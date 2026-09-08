5 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons to Varavu, Vishal’s Magudam
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies and shows to check out online.
South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.
5 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week
1. Vishwanath & Sons
- Cast: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon
- Director: Venky Atluri
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: September 11, 2026
Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who avoids marriage and embraces an independent life. After becoming a father through surrogacy, he meets Maddy, a spirited medical student who gradually becomes close to his family and develops feelings for him.
Despite their age difference, Maddy and Sanjay form an unexpected bond, but they do not end up together. Years later, after completing her education, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and the child, leaving their future together open to interpretation.
2. Panchanama
- Cast: Bharath Srinivasan, Sivaji, Medha Reddy, Charan Babu, Rupa Lakshmi, Radhika Priti, Surya, Srija
- Director: Mohan Srivatsa
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: September 11, 2026
Panchanama follows Jai, a brilliant officer whose life takes an unexpected turn when the demise of a young boy close to him is dismissed as an accident. Refusing to accept the explanation, he sets out to uncover the truth, only to come across a tangled web of secrets, unexplained events, and influential individuals determined to keep certain truths hidden.
3. Varavu
- Cast: Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Murali Gopy, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Viswanath, Bobby Kurian
- Director: Shaji Kailas
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: September 11, 2026
Varavu follows Paulson aka Polachan, who returns to his high-range hometown for ten days after a long absence. With his sister Daisy preparing to leave for Italy, the siblings set out to find their younger brother Willi, who disappeared four years earlier.
Paulson’s return reopens old wounds and stirs tensions among influential figures as he seeks answers about his brother’s disappearance and the events that changed his life.
4. Prince of Mollywood
- Cast: Dain Davis, Vidhya Vijayakumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Fukru, Aswin Vijayan, Sinoj Angamaly, Sohan Seenulal
- Director: Shani Khader
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: September 11, 2026
Prince of Mollywood follows Firoz, a confident young man who turns away from his family’s successful business to pursue his dream of becoming a film star. Despite his father’s opposition, he sets out to make a name for himself in the industry. Along the way, Firoz faces a series of humorous challenges as he tries to balance his ambitious dreams with family expectations.
5. Magudam
- Cast: Vishal, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, Mayah Prem, Ashwin Madhavan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Java Sundaresan, Thambi Ramaiah, Ajay
- Director: Vishal
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: September 11, 2026
Magudam follows an estranged father and son whose lives intersect across multiple timelines. The story contrasts the rise of Lingappa aka Linga, who builds a powerful empire in Visakhapatnam from 1965 onward, with the quiet, middle-class life of his estranged son, Kirubakaran.
When a devastating incident disrupts Kiruba’s family life, the hardened Linga re-enters his son’s world, bringing their complicated past back to the forefront.
These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.
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ALSO READ: Vishwanath and Sons OTT Release: When and where to watch Suriya, Mamitha Baiju starrer romantic drama