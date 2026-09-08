5 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons to Varavu, Vishal’s Magudam

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

5 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Vishwanath & Sons

Cast: Suriya , Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon

, Mamitha Baiju, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar, Rajiv Menon Director: Venky Atluri

Venky Atluri Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who avoids marriage and embraces an independent life. After becoming a father through surrogacy, he meets Maddy, a spirited medical student who gradually becomes close to his family and develops feelings for him.

Despite their age difference, Maddy and Sanjay form an unexpected bond, but they do not end up together. Years later, after completing her education, Maddy reconnects with Sanjay and the child, leaving their future together open to interpretation.

2. Panchanama

Cast: Bharath Srinivasan, Sivaji, Medha Reddy, Charan Babu, Rupa Lakshmi, Radhika Priti, Surya, Srija

Bharath Srinivasan, Sivaji, Medha Reddy, Charan Babu, Rupa Lakshmi, Radhika Priti, Surya, Srija Director: Mohan Srivatsa

Mohan Srivatsa Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Panchanama follows Jai, a brilliant officer whose life takes an unexpected turn when the demise of a young boy close to him is dismissed as an accident. Refusing to accept the explanation, he sets out to uncover the truth, only to come across a tangled web of secrets, unexplained events, and influential individuals determined to keep certain truths hidden.

3. Varavu

Cast: Joju George , Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Murali Gopy, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Viswanath, Bobby Kurian

, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Murali Gopy, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Viswanath, Bobby Kurian Director: Shaji Kailas

Shaji Kailas Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Varavu follows Paulson aka Polachan, who returns to his high-range hometown for ten days after a long absence. With his sister Daisy preparing to leave for Italy, the siblings set out to find their younger brother Willi, who disappeared four years earlier.

Paulson’s return reopens old wounds and stirs tensions among influential figures as he seeks answers about his brother’s disappearance and the events that changed his life.

4. Prince of Mollywood

Cast: Dain Davis, Vidhya Vijayakumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Fukru, Aswin Vijayan, Sinoj Angamaly, Sohan Seenulal

Dain Davis, Vidhya Vijayakumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Fukru, Aswin Vijayan, Sinoj Angamaly, Sohan Seenulal Director: Shani Khader

Shani Khader Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Prince of Mollywood follows Firoz, a confident young man who turns away from his family’s successful business to pursue his dream of becoming a film star. Despite his father’s opposition, he sets out to make a name for himself in the industry. Along the way, Firoz faces a series of humorous challenges as he tries to balance his ambitious dreams with family expectations.

5. Magudam

Cast: Vishal , Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, Mayah Prem, Ashwin Madhavan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Java Sundaresan, Thambi Ramaiah, Ajay

, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, Mayah Prem, Ashwin Madhavan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Java Sundaresan, Thambi Ramaiah, Ajay Director: Vishal

Vishal Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Magudam follows an estranged father and son whose lives intersect across multiple timelines. The story contrasts the rise of Lingappa aka Linga, who builds a powerful empire in Visakhapatnam from 1965 onward, with the quiet, middle-class life of his estranged son, Kirubakaran.

When a devastating incident disrupts Kiruba’s family life, the hardened Linga re-enters his son’s world, bringing their complicated past back to the forefront.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Vishwanath and Sons OTT Release: When and where to watch Suriya, Mamitha Baiju starrer romantic drama