5 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to Kiran Abbavaram’s Chennai Love Story

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

5 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Jana Nayagan

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay (C. Joseph Vijay), Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani

(C. Joseph Vijay), Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani Director: H. Vinoth

H. Vinoth Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: August 21, 2026

Jana Nayagan follows Vetri Kondan, a former prisoner who raises Vijayalakshmi, aka Viji, while hoping she will join the defence forces. Years later, their quiet lives are disrupted when Viji unknowingly receives documents linked to Meluga, a secret project led by international dealer John Himmler.

As Vetri and Kayal investigate, they uncover Himmler’s connection to Vetri’s past and learn that he was once an officer Amrish Pujari. With Viji and scientist Khaleel, Vetri sets out to stop Himmler and dismantle the operation. His journey ultimately inspires the villagers to come together and participate in an important public event.

2. Envazhi Thanivazhi

Cast: Fazal Pookode, Hema, Abhilash Narikkuni, Bindhu Bala, Joban Jacob

Fazal Pookode, Hema, Abhilash Narikkuni, Bindhu Bala, Joban Jacob Director: P. Jerin

P. Jerin Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Hungama OTT

Hungama OTT Streaming Date: August 18, 2026

Envazhi Thani Vazhi follows Rinto, an educated but unemployed young man from a middle-class family who struggles to find his footing amid financial difficulties and societal pressure. He becomes involved as a middleman in visa-related matters, drawing himself and his family into a difficult situation. As Rinto fights to overcome the challenges, he eventually finds a new path forward and a way to rebuild his life.

3. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Cast: Elan, Saanve Megghana , Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel

Elan, , Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel Director: Elan

Elan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: August 21, 2026

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam follows Pavi, a popular social media influencer, who refuses to leave her family home after marriage. Breaking tradition, her husband, Elan, moves into her family’s house as a live-in son-in-law. His arrival leads to a series of hilarious situations as he navigates family dynamics, clashing traditions, and unfamiliar household expectations.

As the couple adjusts to their unconventional living arrangement, they challenge traditional ideas of married life and discover their own definition of happiness.

4. Mister Middle Class

Cast: Meka Srikanth, Laya Gorty, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Prudhviraj, Ali Basha

Meka Srikanth, Laya Gorty, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Prudhviraj, Ali Basha Director: G. Nageswara Reddy

G. Nageswara Reddy Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: August 19, 2026

Mister Middle Class follows Venkata Ramana, an ordinary middle-class family man who struggles to balance his responsibilities and modest dreams. After investing his savings in a restaurant venture, he faces mounting debts, loses his job, and finds himself unable to support his family.

Desperate, Ramana questions his faith, prompting Lord Venkateswara to appear in human form and offer him a mystical book and a boon. However, a series of comic mistakes causes Ramana to squander this divine opportunity, leading to further complications and an unexpected connection with Yama.

Eventually given another chance, Ramana learns that perseverance, self-worth, and family are more valuable than materialistic solutions to life’s problems.

5. Chennai Love Story

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram , Sri Gouri Priya, Thrigun, Devi Prasad, P. Vasu, Deepa Shankar

, Sri Gouri Priya, Thrigun, Devi Prasad, P. Vasu, Deepa Shankar Director: Ravi Namburii

Ravi Namburii Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: August 21, 2026

Chennai Love Story follows Nivedita, aka Nivi, who falls into depression after her boyfriend Ajay ends their three-year relationship. She moves to Chennai to stay with friends, where she meets Steven Shankar, an aspiring filmmaker whose cheerful nature helps her overcome her struggles. The two fall in love and decide to marry, but tragedy strikes when Steven passes away in an accident on their wedding day.

Unable to cope with his loss, Nivi struggles again. However, Steven returns as a spirit visible only to her, becoming her companion and helping her heal. When Ajay eventually re-enters her life, Nivi agrees to marry him. Steven encourages her to move forward and find happiness with Ajay before finally saying goodbye.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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