5 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Duniya Vijay’s Landlord to Aishwarya Arjun’s Seetha Payanam

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

5 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Landlord

Cast: Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty , Rakesh Adiga, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Achyuth Kumar, Umashree

Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, , Rakesh Adiga, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Achyuth Kumar, Umashree Director: Jadesh K Hampi

Jadesh K Hampi Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes

2 hours and 36 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 19, 2026

Landlord is a Kannada-language film set in a rural village in the 1980s. The land is under the tyrannical rule of a powerful landlord, and many people in the community suffer under his control.

As a conflict erupts between a common man and the landlord, the villagers must unite for justice and survival with the help of a newly appointed police constable.

2. Seetha Payanam

Cast: Aishwarya Arjun , Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo)

, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo) Director: Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: March 19, 2026

Actor-director Arjun Sarja returns to the director’s chair after a long gap, with his daughter Aishwarya Arjun in the lead role. Seetha Payanam is a family drama centred on Seetha, an aspiring chef who narrowly escapes a fatal accident that changes her perspective on life.

As she embarks on a journey to express gratitude to those who saved her, Seetha falls in love with Abhishek. However, he harbours a secret that could turn her world upside down.

3. Kasaragod Embassy

Cast: Kabir Singh Duhan, Abu Salim, Deepak Parambol , Govind Pai, Rony David, Sudheesh

Kabir Singh Duhan, Abu Salim, , Govind Pai, Rony David, Sudheesh Director: Atish M. Nair

Atish M. Nair Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 7 Episodes

7 Episodes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

Kasaragod Embassy is a Malayalam web series set in the 2000s. The story revolves around two cousins, Azi and Chemmu, who find themselves pulled into a dangerous, high-stakes world. As they navigate this complex environment, their choices, loyalties, and survival instincts are put to the test.

The narrative explores how ordinary individuals react when faced with extraordinary challenges, making it both relatable and intense.

4. Fourth Floor

Cast: Aari Arujunan, Deepshika, Pavithra, Subramaniam Siva, Thalaivasal Vijay

Aari Arujunan, Deepshika, Pavithra, Subramaniam Siva, Thalaivasal Vijay Director: LR Sundarapandi

LR Sundarapandi Genre: Psychological Horror Thriller

Psychological Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

Fourth Floor follows Dheeran, a software engineer who moves into a haunted apartment in Chennai and uncovers a conspiracy involving covered-up crimes, real estate scams, and a political nexus.

5. Valavaara

Cast: Vedic Kaushal, Master Shayan, Malathesh HV, Harshitha R Gowda, Abhay S

Vedic Kaushal, Master Shayan, Malathesh HV, Harshitha R Gowda, Abhay S Director: Sutan Gowda

Sutan Gowda Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes

1 hour and 53 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

Valavaara is a coming-of-age drama set in the picturesque locations of Karnataka. The story revolves around familial bonds, sibling rivalry, and responsibility, following the journey of Kundeshi, a young boy from a farming family, as he navigates love, loss, and the quest to find a missing cow that is tied to his family’s struggles.

These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.

ALSO READ: Mani Ratnam to have Sai Abhyankkar over AR Rahman for Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi’s film? Here’s what we know