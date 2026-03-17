5 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Duniya Vijay’s Landlord to Aishwarya Arjun’s Seetha Payanam
Wondering what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian films and series to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.
5 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week
1. Landlord
- Cast: Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Achyuth Kumar, Umashree
- Director: Jadesh K Hampi
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: March 19, 2026
Landlord is a Kannada-language film set in a rural village in the 1980s. The land is under the tyrannical rule of a powerful landlord, and many people in the community suffer under his control.
As a conflict erupts between a common man and the landlord, the villagers must unite for justice and survival with the help of a newly appointed police constable.
2. Seetha Payanam
- Cast: Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo)
- Director: Arjun Sarja
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes
- Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: March 19, 2026
Actor-director Arjun Sarja returns to the director’s chair after a long gap, with his daughter Aishwarya Arjun in the lead role. Seetha Payanam is a family drama centred on Seetha, an aspiring chef who narrowly escapes a fatal accident that changes her perspective on life.
As she embarks on a journey to express gratitude to those who saved her, Seetha falls in love with Abhishek. However, he harbours a secret that could turn her world upside down.
3. Kasaragod Embassy
- Cast: Kabir Singh Duhan, Abu Salim, Deepak Parambol, Govind Pai, Rony David, Sudheesh
- Director: Atish M. Nair
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 7 Episodes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: March 20, 2026
Kasaragod Embassy is a Malayalam web series set in the 2000s. The story revolves around two cousins, Azi and Chemmu, who find themselves pulled into a dangerous, high-stakes world. As they navigate this complex environment, their choices, loyalties, and survival instincts are put to the test.
The narrative explores how ordinary individuals react when faced with extraordinary challenges, making it both relatable and intense.
4. Fourth Floor
- Cast: Aari Arujunan, Deepshika, Pavithra, Subramaniam Siva, Thalaivasal Vijay
- Director: LR Sundarapandi
- Genre: Psychological Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: March 20, 2026
Fourth Floor follows Dheeran, a software engineer who moves into a haunted apartment in Chennai and uncovers a conspiracy involving covered-up crimes, real estate scams, and a political nexus.
5. Valavaara
- Cast: Vedic Kaushal, Master Shayan, Malathesh HV, Harshitha R Gowda, Abhay S
- Director: Sutan Gowda
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: March 20, 2026
Valavaara is a coming-of-age drama set in the picturesque locations of Karnataka. The story revolves around familial bonds, sibling rivalry, and responsibility, following the journey of Kundeshi, a young boy from a farming family, as he navigates love, loss, and the quest to find a missing cow that is tied to his family’s struggles.
These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.
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