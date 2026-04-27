5 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Sharwanand’s Biker, Rakasa to Jayasurya’s Aadu 3 One Last Ride Part 1
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South movies and series to check out online.
South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you are wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.
5 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Biker
- Cast: Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Brahmaji, Atul Kulkarni
- Director: Abhilash Kankara
- Genre: Sports Action Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: May 1, 2026
Biker follows a talented rider who quits at his peak, only to return to mend strained relationships and reclaim his honor. The film focuses on high-stakes motocross racing, with a fractured family legacy and redemption at its core.
2. Leader
- Cast: Saravanan, Shaam, Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baby Iyal, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh
- Director: RS Durai Senthilkumar
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: May 1, 2026
Leader narrates the story of an ordinary man who gets caught in a conflict between the underworld and the police. As tensions rise, he must navigate this dangerous situation while protecting himself and his loved ones. The film unfolds as a gripping tale of survival, courage, and resilience in the face of escalating threats.
3. Rakasa
- Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vennela Kishore, Rajsekhar Aningi
- Director: Manasa Sharma
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: May 1, 2026
Rakasa tells the story of Veeru, who returns to his village from the USA to marry his childhood girlfriend. However, upon arrival, he learns that she is set to marry someone else. After unsuccessfully trying to stop the wedding, Veeru gets intoxicated and falls asleep near a deserted, haunted fort. What happens next, and the challenges he faces, are the central focus of the movie.
4. Batchmates
- Cast: Bindu Madhavi, Sai Sriraam Vemparaala, Sindhu Reddy, Geeravani Reddy
- Director: Sriharsha Setty
- Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Telugu
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: April 30, 2026
Batchmates is a web series that explores the lives of four first-year engineering students as they navigate the challenges and humor of college life.
5. Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1
- Cast: Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan
- Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: May 1, 2026
Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 is set in 2370, where a totalitarian regime called the Organization rules a resource-depleted Earth and seeks a powerful substance known as Star Dust to manipulate timelines. A resistance led by Baba discovers that time is non-linear and plans to stop them by altering the past.
The story shifts between timelines, following Shaji Pappan and his gang in the present, as well as their past lives in the 1790s, showing how their actions shape the future. The film ends on a cliffhanger, leading into Aadu 3: The Ride Ends – Part 2.
These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.
ALSO READ: 6 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s Patriot to Dhanush’s Kara, KD The Devil