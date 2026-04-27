5 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Sharwanand’s Biker, Rakasa to Jayasurya’s Aadu 3 One Last Ride Part 1

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you are wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

5 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Biker

Cast: Sharwanand , Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Brahmaji, Atul Kulkarni

, Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Brahmaji, Atul Kulkarni Director: Abhilash Kankara

Abhilash Kankara Genre: Sports Action Romantic Drama

Sports Action Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

Biker follows a talented rider who quits at his peak, only to return to mend strained relationships and reclaim his honor. The film focuses on high-stakes motocross racing, with a fractured family legacy and redemption at its core.

2. Leader

Cast: Saravanan , Shaam, Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baby Iyal, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh

, Shaam, Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baby Iyal, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh Director: RS Durai Senthilkumar

RS Durai Senthilkumar Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

Leader narrates the story of an ordinary man who gets caught in a conflict between the underworld and the police. As tensions rise, he must navigate this dangerous situation while protecting himself and his loved ones. The film unfolds as a gripping tale of survival, courage, and resilience in the face of escalating threats.

3. Rakasa

Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan , Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vennela Kishore, Rajsekhar Aningi

, Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vennela Kishore, Rajsekhar Aningi Director: Manasa Sharma

Manasa Sharma Genre: Fantasy Comedy Thriller

Fantasy Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

Rakasa tells the story of Veeru, who returns to his village from the USA to marry his childhood girlfriend. However, upon arrival, he learns that she is set to marry someone else. After unsuccessfully trying to stop the wedding, Veeru gets intoxicated and falls asleep near a deserted, haunted fort. What happens next, and the challenges he faces, are the central focus of the movie.

4. Batchmates

Cast: Bindu Madhavi, Sai Sriraam Vemparaala, Sindhu Reddy, Geeravani Reddy

Bindu Madhavi, Sai Sriraam Vemparaala, Sindhu Reddy, Geeravani Reddy Director: Sriharsha Setty

Sriharsha Setty Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Coming-of-Age Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 30, 2026

Batchmates is a web series that explores the lives of four first-year engineering students as they navigate the challenges and humor of college life.

5. Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1

Cast: Jayasurya , Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan

, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to Watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 is set in 2370, where a totalitarian regime called the Organization rules a resource-depleted Earth and seeks a powerful substance known as Star Dust to manipulate timelines. A resistance led by Baba discovers that time is non-linear and plans to stop them by altering the past.

The story shifts between timelines, following Shaji Pappan and his gang in the present, as well as their past lives in the 1790s, showing how their actions shape the future. The film ends on a cliffhanger, leading into Aadu 3: The Ride Ends – Part 2.

These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.

ALSO READ: 6 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s Patriot to Dhanush’s Kara, KD The Devil