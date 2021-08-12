5 special Malayalam movies to watch on OTT platforms this Onam

It's a big festival season for Malayalam audiences as Onam is around the corner. As the theatres are closed and outdoors are restricted due to the Coronavirus lockdown in Kerala, the best way to spend this Onam is to spend time with family by munching yummy food and watching interesting movies. Onam is a big day for the movie releases also but due to Covid, the movies are now coming home to entertain audiences.

With Kuruthi and Home being the two movie releases for Onam, we are here to add more movies to the list so you can have a nice festive time. If you are looking for content to add to your Onam binge-watch list, we have 5 feel-good Malayalam movies on OTT platforms for maximum enjoyment.

Kuruthi

Kuruthi starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathew is directed by Manju Warrier. Kuruthi takes us on a journey of self-reflection where we discover the seeds of hate sown in each of us throughout our childhood with respect to our ideologies, perspectives, and our religion.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal tells the funny tale of Meenukutty who is an ardent fan of the actor Mohanlal. The story revolves around the many struggles she and her husband Sethumadhavan go through because of their craze for the actor. If you are looking for a fun movie to have a carefree laugh, Mohanlal is a must-watch on this Onam.

Kilometers Kilometres

Starring Tovino Thomas, the film is a story about a poor tour guide from Kerala who takes an American client on a journey through India. Kilometers and Kilometers is a breezy family entertainer that has comedy, satire, and good music to keep you entertained throughout.

Maniyarayile Ashokan

The lead actors Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswar's performance will keep you smiling throughout. It tells about a man, who dreams of marriage but bad luck and a series of unfortunate circumstances take a turn.

Bhramaram

The film is a Malayalam thriller film of the road-movie genre, written and directed by Blessy and starring Mohanlal, Suresh Menon, Murali Gopy, and Bhumika Chawla. The film was a hit at the box office. The film was widely appreciated for Mohanlal’s performance and also how is Onam celebrations without superstar's film.