5 Tamil and Kannada movies to watch on OTT this week: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dude to Yuva Rajkumar’s action drama Ekka

From romantic comedies to action dramas, Tamil and Kannada cinema never fails to impress audiences. As a new weekend approaches, let's take a look at some of the latest releases arriving on OTT platforms this week.

5 Tamil and Kannada movies to watch on OTT

1. Dude (Tamil)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Neha Shetty (cameo), Satya (cameo)

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, Neha Shetty (cameo), Satya (cameo) Director: Keerthiswaran

Keerthiswaran Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Genre: Romantic Action Comedy

Romantic Action Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is set to arrive on OTT after wrapping up its theatrical run. The movie follows the story of Agan and his cousin Kural. Having shared a close bond since childhood, Kural proposes to Agan, but he rejects her. Years later, Agan realizes his feelings for her and approaches her father (his uncle) to seek her hand in marriage.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Kural reveals that she is in love with Paari and is pregnant with his child. Since they belong to different castes, she fears her father might harm them. To protect the couple, Agan enters into a fake marriage with Kural, planning to help them elope.

Whether the couple manages to escape in time and how it impacts everyone's lives forms the crux of the narrative.

2. Telusu Kada (Tamil and Kannada Dub)

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Rohini, Sanjay Swaroop, Rajashree, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Annapurna

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Rohini, Sanjay Swaroop, Rajashree, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Annapurna Director: Neeraja Kona

Neeraja Kona Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Telusu Kada centers on Varun, a chef who is struggling to move on from his ex-girlfriend. During this phase, he meets Anjali through a matrimonial alliance, and the two quickly fall in love and marry. Their happy life, however, is disrupted when Anjali discovers she cannot carry a baby to term.

In hopes of having a child, she consults an IVF specialist, Raaga. In a surprising twist, Raaga volunteers to be the surrogate mother, and it is revealed that she is Varun's ex-girlfriend.

As Varun invites his ex-turned-surrogate to live with him and his wife, the film explores how their intertwined relationships unfold.

3. Jurassic World Rebirth (Tamil Dub)

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein

Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein Director: Gareth Edwards

Gareth Edwards Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

2 hours and 13 minutes Genre: Sci-Fi Action

Sci-Fi Action Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth serves as a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022) and the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film follows the story of de-extinct dinosaurs now living around the equator, the last viable climate zone for their survival.

A specialized team lands on a former island research facility, home to three gigantic dinosaur species, with a vital mission: extract biological samples needed for a breakthrough heart disease treatment. However, their mission is derailed when they rescue a shipwrecked family. Stranded together on the hostile island, both groups must unite and fight relentlessly to survive the prehistoric predators.

4. Avihitham (Tamil and Kannada Dub)

Cast: Unni Raj, Renji Kankol, Vineeth Chakyar, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, Vrinda Menon, Ajith Punnad, Unnikrishnan Parappa

Unni Raj, Renji Kankol, Vineeth Chakyar, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, Vrinda Menon, Ajith Punnad, Unnikrishnan Parappa Director: Senna Hegde

Senna Hegde Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes

1 hour and 45 minutes Genre: Satirical Black Comedy Drama

Satirical Black Comedy Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 14, 2025

Avihitham tells the story of Prakashan, a jobless man who witnesses an illicit affair one night after drinking with his friends. Intrigued by the incident, he and his group of judgmental companions make it their mission to uncover the identities of those involved.

The flick employs this setup as a biting satire, skewering the hypocrisy and intrusive nature of small communities, while sharply critiquing the moral scrutiny unfairly imposed upon women.

5. Ekka (Kannada)

Cast: Yuva Rajkumar, Sanjana Anand, Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Shruti, Sadhu Kokila, Rahul Dev Shetty, Poornachandra Mysore, Arun Sagar

Yuva Rajkumar, Sanjana Anand, Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Shruti, Sadhu Kokila, Rahul Dev Shetty, Poornachandra Mysore, Arun Sagar Director: Rohit Padaki

Rohit Padaki Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: November 13, 2025

Ekka follows the story of Muthu, a small-town man betrayed by his friend Ramesh, which leaves him distraught. In his quest for revenge, Muthu travels to Bengaluru in search of him.

Once in the city, he becomes entangled in its criminal underworld after saving a gangster's life. As gang wars erupt, Muthu finds himself risking everything, including his life and the values he once held dear.

These are some of the most anticipated Tamil and Kannada releases to check out on OTT this week. Additionally, several films are hitting the big screens that are equally worth watching.

