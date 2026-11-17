5 Tamil and Kannada OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Shree Raam starrer Premada Oorali to Ashok Selvan’s Anbil Avan
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of Kannada-Tamil movies and shows to stream.
Tamil-Kannada films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Kannada and Tamil OTT releases worth checking out.
5 Kannada and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Premada Oorali
- Cast: Shree Ram, Thapaswini Poonacha, Ramika Shivu, Rangayana Raghu, Ila Vitla, Govinde Gowda
- Director: Manoj Kumar
- Genre: Musical Drama
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: November 17, 2026
Set in a rural village, Premada Oorali is about Santhu, whose widowed father seeks an educated bride for him. As Santhu falls for Rukmini, a young woman who returns from the US after a heartbreak, his childhood friend Vasantha's unspoken love complicates their relationship. Torn between love and his father's expectations, Santhu faces a difficult choice that tests the bonds of family and relationships.
2. Mr & Mrs Office
- Cast: Pradeep Antony, Smeha Manimegalai, Sanam Shetty, Magizh Thirumeni
- Director: Abdul Kabeez
- Genre: Workplace Comedy
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: November 18, 2026
Mr & Mrs Office follows a married couple, Arivu and Aishwarya, who are happily married at home but have to pretend to be complete strangers at their workplace five days a week. They navigate a demanding boss and curious colleagues while trying to hide their secret.
3. Haiku
- Cast: Aegan, Sridevi Apalla, Femina George, Adirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu
- Director: Yuvaraj Chinnasamy
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: November 20, 2026
Haiku follows Manoharan, aka Mano, who joins a women's college as its only male student after being expelled from his engineering college. There, he falls in love with his classmate Pavalakodi, but insecurities and possessiveness eventually drive them apart.
Years later, while working in Chennai, Mano grows close to Nivetha, a trainee dealing with the aftermath of a difficult relationship. As the two develop feelings for each other, Mano's past romance resurfaces, testing their growing bond and his understanding of love.
4. Gowri Putra
- Cast: Anu Prabhakar, Rithvik Krupakar, Mahathi Bhat, Drithi
- Director: Ramji
- Genre: Soap Opera
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: November 16, 2026
Gowri Putra centers around Karthik, a deeply devoted son who battles every obstacle and challenge to reclaim his mother's ancestral home and fulfill her lifelong wish.
5. Anbil Avan
- Cast: Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan, Revathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, Akash Murugan
- Director: R. Kaarthikeyan
- Genre: Romantic Thriller
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
- Streaming Date: November 20, 2026
Anbil Avan follows Surya and Iyal, a married couple who leave their city life behind to fulfil Iyal's dream of running a vintage homestay in a hill station. However, their fresh start takes a turn when a powerful local figure attempts to drive them out of their newly acquired heritage bungalow.
As intimidation escalates, Surya is pushed to his limits, leading to a confrontation where he must fight to protect his wife and the life they have built together.
The above-mentioned titles are among the Kannada and Tamil films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.
Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.
ALSO READ: O M Chapter 1: Mammootty pulls co star Dhanush’s leg at pre-release event; says ‘He cannot sleep without seeing me’