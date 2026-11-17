Tamil-Kannada films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Kannada and Tamil OTT releases worth checking out.

5 Kannada and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Premada Oorali

Cast: Shree Ram, Thapaswini Poonacha, Ramika Shivu, Rangayana Raghu, Ila Vitla, Govinde Gowda

Shree Ram, Thapaswini Poonacha, Ramika Shivu, Rangayana Raghu, Ila Vitla, Govinde Gowda Director: Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar Genre: Musical Drama

Musical Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: November 17, 2026

Set in a rural village, Premada Oorali is about Santhu, whose widowed father seeks an educated bride for him. As Santhu falls for Rukmini, a young woman who returns from the US after a heartbreak, his childhood friend Vasantha's unspoken love complicates their relationship. Torn between love and his father's expectations, Santhu faces a difficult choice that tests the bonds of family and relationships.

2. Mr & Mrs Office

Cast: Pradeep Antony , Smeha Manimegalai, Sanam Shetty, Magizh Thirumeni

, Smeha Manimegalai, Sanam Shetty, Magizh Thirumeni Director: Abdul Kabeez

Abdul Kabeez Genre: Workplace Comedy

Workplace Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 18, 2026

Mr & Mrs Office follows a married couple, Arivu and Aishwarya, who are happily married at home but have to pretend to be complete strangers at their workplace five days a week. They navigate a demanding boss and curious colleagues while trying to hide their secret.

3. Haiku

Cast: Aegan, Sridevi Apalla, Femina George, Adirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu

Aegan, Sridevi Apalla, Femina George, Adirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu Director: Yuvaraj Chinnasamy

Yuvaraj Chinnasamy Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

Haiku follows Manoharan, aka Mano, who joins a women's college as its only male student after being expelled from his engineering college. There, he falls in love with his classmate Pavalakodi, but insecurities and possessiveness eventually drive them apart.

Years later, while working in Chennai, Mano grows close to Nivetha, a trainee dealing with the aftermath of a difficult relationship. As the two develop feelings for each other, Mano's past romance resurfaces, testing their growing bond and his understanding of love.

4. Gowri Putra

Cast: Anu Prabhakar, Rithvik Krupakar, Mahathi Bhat, Drithi

Anu Prabhakar, Rithvik Krupakar, Mahathi Bhat, Drithi Director: Ramji

Ramji Genre: Soap Opera

Soap Opera Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 16, 2026

Gowri Putra centers around Karthik, a deeply devoted son who battles every obstacle and challenge to reclaim his mother's ancestral home and fulfill her lifelong wish.

5. Anbil Avan

Cast: Ashok Selvan , Preity Mukhundhan, Revathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, Akash Murugan

, Preity Mukhundhan, Revathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu, Maha Delhi Ganesh, Akash Murugan Director: R. Kaarthikeyan

R. Kaarthikeyan Genre: Romantic Thriller

Romantic Thriller Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: November 20, 2026

Anbil Avan follows Surya and Iyal, a married couple who leave their city life behind to fulfil Iyal's dream of running a vintage homestay in a hill station. However, their fresh start takes a turn when a powerful local figure attempts to drive them out of their newly acquired heritage bungalow.

As intimidation escalates, Surya is pushed to his limits, leading to a confrontation where he must fight to protect his wife and the life they have built together.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Kannada and Tamil films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: O M Chapter 1: Mammootty pulls co star Dhanush’s leg at pre-release event; says ‘He cannot sleep without seeing me’