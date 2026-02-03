5 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Abishan Jeevinth’s With Love to crime thriller Blood Roses

Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up several interesting titles for theatrical release this week. If you’re looking to catch new films, here are the details you need to know.

5 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. With Love

Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, Theni Murugan, Saravanan, RJ Ananthi

Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, Theni Murugan, Saravanan, RJ Ananthi Director: Madhan

Madhan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: February 6, 2026

With Valentine’s Day just a week away, Tourist Family fame Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer With Love is set to hit the big screens. The film follows Sathya and Monisha, a young couple who are drawn to each other and slowly blossom into a relationship.

As they reminisce about their school days, it is revealed that they share a common experience; neither was able to confess their love to their respective crushes back then. As they decide to move forward by expressing their true feelings to their former loves, Sathya and Monisha embark on an adventurous journey, bonding with each other along the way.

2. Operation Padma

Cast: Naresh Medi, Kannayagari Rajitha Sandy, Ranadheer Beesu, Raghupathi Reddy Gunda, Mandalapu Raghavayya

Naresh Medi, Kannayagari Rajitha Sandy, Ranadheer Beesu, Raghupathi Reddy Gunda, Mandalapu Raghavayya Director: Karthikeya V

Karthikeya V Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes

2 hours and 28 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: February 6, 2026

Operation Padma follows Intelligence Officer Veda, who uncovers a deadly plot to assassinate former Home Minister Nandi Kishore. The mastermind behind the conspiracy hires Kuldeep, a ruthless assassin with a flawless record. To counter the threat, Veda assembles a special unit, Operation Padma, with strategist Madhura and agents Vasu, Ramana, Padma, Rupa, and Avantika.

As Kuldeep closes in, the team engages in high-stakes surveillance, undercover missions, and psychological tactics. With secrets unravelling and trust on the line, it becomes a race against time to stop a killer who never misses. Whether they can save Nandi Kishore before it is too late forms the crux of the film.

3. Red Label

Cast: Lenin, Azmin Yasar, RV Udayakumar, Munishkanth, Anu Mohan

Lenin, Azmin Yasar, RV Udayakumar, Munishkanth, Anu Mohan Director: KR Vinoth

KR Vinoth Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 57 minutes

1 hour and 57 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: February 6, 2026

Red Label is a gritty mystery thriller that focuses on a hidden truth from the Tamil hinterland. The movie highlights the protagonist’s journey, who must choose between silence and justice.

4. Blood Roses

Cast: Dharma Keerthiraj, Apsara Rani, Sreelu Prudhviraj, Killi Kranthi, Suman, Gharshana Srinivas

Dharma Keerthiraj, Apsara Rani, Sreelu Prudhviraj, Killi Kranthi, Suman, Gharshana Srinivas Director: Mandati Guru Rajan

Mandati Guru Rajan Genre: Action Crime Thriller

Action Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

2 hours and 29 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: February 6, 2026

Set in Hyderabad, Blood Roses follows a chilling series of crimes that rattle the city, with each victim found missing the same organ. As fear spreads, the police race to uncover the identity of the perpetrator and the connection between the crimes, leading to a tense hunt where the truth finally comes to light.

5. Ashakal Aayiram

Cast: Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Asha Sarath, Ishaani Krishna, Sharaf U Dheen, Ramesh Pisharody

Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Asha Sarath, Ishaani Krishna, Sharaf U Dheen, Ramesh Pisharody Director: G. Prajith

G. Prajith Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam-Tamil

Malayalam-Tamil Release Date: February 6, 2026

Ashakal Aayiram follows a young social media influencer who dreams of becoming an actor. When a film production unit begins shooting in his neighbourhood, it opens up an opportunity for him to pursue his aspirations.

However, his father strongly opposes the idea in a typical Kerala household, urging him to focus on a more traditional career. An abrupt change in his father’s outlook eventually leads him to pursue his own long-suppressed passion, mirroring his son’s journey. How both manage to achieve their dreams forms the heart of the story.

Interestingly, real-life father and son Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram share the screen for the third time, after Kalidas previously appeared as a child artist in his father’s films such as Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum.

The above titles are some of the Tamil and Telugu films releasing in theatres this week.

