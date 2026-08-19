5 Tamil and Telugu Films Watch on OTT This Week: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Tamil and Telugu cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

5 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Jana Nayagan

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay (C. Joseph Vijay), Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani

(C. Joseph Vijay), Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani Director: H. Vinoth

H. Vinoth Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: August 21, 2026

Jana Nayagan follows Vetri Kondan, a former prisoner who raises Vijayalakshmi, aka Viji, while hoping she will join the forces. Years later, their quiet lives are disrupted when Viji unknowingly receives documents linked to Meluga, a secret project led by John Himmler.

As Vetri and Kayal search, they uncover Himmler’s connection to Vetri’s past and learn that he was once an officer Amrish Pujari. With Viji and scientist Khaleel, Vetri sets out to stop Himmler and dismantle everything. His journey ultimately inspires the villagers to come together and participate in an important public event.

2. Mister Middle Class

Cast: Meka Srikanth, Laya Gorty, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Prudhviraj, Ali Basha

Meka Srikanth, Laya Gorty, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Prudhviraj, Ali Basha Director: G. Nageswara Reddy

G. Nageswara Reddy Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: August 19, 2026

Mister Middle Class follows Venkata Ramana, an ordinary middle-class family man who struggles to balance his responsibilities and modest dreams. After investing his savings in a restaurant venture, he faces mounting debts, loses his job, and finds himself unable to support his family.

Desperate, Ramana questions his faith, prompting Lord Venkateswara to appear in human form and offer him a mystical book and a boon. However, a series of comic mistakes causes Ramana to squander this divine opportunity, leading to further complications and an unexpected connection with Yama.

3. Raja The Raja

Cast: Ruthvik Kondakindi, Vishakha Dhiman, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Vishnu Oi, Rohini

Ruthvik Kondakindi, Vishakha Dhiman, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Vishnu Oi, Rohini Director: Annil Boyiidapu

Annil Boyiidapu Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: August 21, 2026

Raja The Raja follows Raja, a young man who dreams of becoming a fashion designer despite his doctor father’s wishes for him to pursue medicine. His life changes when Aadhya, a mysterious girl, enters his world, sparking a gentle romance.

As Raja navigates family expectations and Aadhya’s mysterious past, he must find the courage to follow his own path and prove his worth.

4. Chennai Love Story

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram , Sri Gouri Priya, Thrigun, Devi Prasad, P. Vasu, Deepa Shankar

, Sri Gouri Priya, Thrigun, Devi Prasad, P. Vasu, Deepa Shankar Director: Ravi Namburii

Ravi Namburii Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: August 21, 2026

Chennai Love Story follows Nivedita, aka Nivi, who falls into depression after her boyfriend Ajay ends their three-year relationship. She moves to Chennai to stay with friends, where she meets Steven Shankar, an aspiring filmmaker whose cheerful nature helps her overcome her struggles. The two fall in love and decide to marry, but tragedy strikes when Steven passes away in an accident on their wedding day.

Unable to cope with his loss, Nivi struggles again. However, Steven returns as a spirit visible only to her, becoming her companion and helping her heal. When Ajay eventually re-enters her life, Nivi agrees to marry him. Steven encourages her to move forward and find happiness with Ajay before finally saying goodbye.

5. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Cast: Elan, Saanve Megghana, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel

Elan, Saanve Megghana, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel Director: Elan

Elan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: August 21, 2026

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam follows Pavi, a popular social media influencer, who refuses to leave her family home after marriage. Breaking tradition, her husband, Elan, moves into her family’s house as a live-in son-in-law. His arrival leads to a series of hilarious situations as he navigates family dynamics, clashing traditions, and unfamiliar household expectations.

As the couple adjusts to their unconventional living arrangement, they challenge traditional ideas of married life and discover their own definition of happiness.

These are some of the notable Tamil and Telugu films arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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