5 Tamil and Telugu Movies to Watch on OTT This Week: Saravanan’s Leader, Rakasa to Sharwanand’s Biker

Telugu and Tamil cinema have lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re looking to explore new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.

5 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Leader

Cast: Saravanan , Shaam, Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baby Iyal, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh

, Shaam, Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baby Iyal, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh Director: RS Durai Senthilkumar

RS Durai Senthilkumar Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

Leader narrates the story of an ordinary man who gets caught in a conflict between the underworld and the police. As tensions rise, he must navigate this dangerous situation while protecting himself and his loved ones. The film unfolds as a gripping tale of survival, courage, and resilience in the face of escalating threats.

2. Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 (Tamil and Telugu-dub)

Cast: Jayasurya , Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan

, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes Where to Watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 is set in 2370, where a totalitarian regime called the Organization rules a resource-depleted Earth and seeks a powerful substance known as Star Dust to manipulate timelines. A resistance led by Baba discovers that time is non-linear and plans to stop them by altering the past.

The story shifts between timelines, following Shaji Pappan and his gang in the present, as well as their past lives in the 1790s, showing how their actions shape the future. The film ends on a cliffhanger, leading into Aadu 3: The Ride Ends – Part 2.

3. Rakasa

Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vennela Kishore, Rajsekhar Aningi

Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vennela Kishore, Rajsekhar Aningi Director: Manasa Sharma

Manasa Sharma Genre: Fantasy Comedy Thriller

Fantasy Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

Rakasa tells the story of Veeru, who returns to his village from the USA to marry his childhood girlfriend. However, upon arrival, he learns that she is set to marry someone else. After unsuccessfully trying to stop the wedding, Veeru gets intoxicated and falls asleep near a deserted, haunted fort. What happens next, and the challenges he faces, are the central focus of the movie.

4. TN 2026

Cast: Natty Subramaniam, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, Shrrita Rao, Chandini Tamilarasan, Yashika Aannand, Redin Kingsley

Natty Subramaniam, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, Shrrita Rao, Chandini Tamilarasan, Yashika Aannand, Redin Kingsley Director: Umapathy S. Ramaiah

Umapathy S. Ramaiah Genre: Political Comedy Satire

Political Comedy Satire Runtime: 2 hours and 18 minutes

2 hours and 18 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: April 30, 2026

TN 2026 follows Kulkanth Kumar, a North Indian man, who moves to Chennai to earn a living and unexpectedly becomes a film hero, gaining popularity despite his flawed Tamil. Noticing his resemblance to MG Ramachandran, a wealthy zamindar, Sivalinga Mandradiyar takes him under his wing.

After learning about Kulkanth’s humble past, Mandradiyar supports his rise in cinema and pushes him into politics, aiming to make him the next Chief Minister. The story centers on Kulkanth’s journey and the choice he ultimately makes.

5. Biker

Cast: Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Brahmaji, Atul Kulkarni

Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Brahmaji, Atul Kulkarni Director: Abhilash Kankara

Abhilash Kankara Genre: Sports Action Romantic Drama

Sports Action Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

Biker follows a talented rider who quits at his peak, only to return to mend strained relationships and reclaim his honor. The film focuses on high-stakes motocross racing, with a fractured family legacy and redemption at its core.

The above list features some of the top Tamil and Telugu films to watch on OTT this week. More options are also available in other languages.

ALSO READ: TN 2026 OTT Release: When and where to watch Natty Subramaniam’s satire film online