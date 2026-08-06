5 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin to Atharvaa Murali’s Idhayam Murali

Tamil and Telugu cinema have several exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

5 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Lenin

Cast: Akhil Akkineni , Bhagyashri Borse, Sunil, Sivaji, Pramod Panju, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao, Getup Srinu

, Bhagyashri Borse, Sunil, Sivaji, Pramod Panju, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao, Getup Srinu Director: Murali Kishor Abburu

Murali Kishor Abburu Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

Set in the 1990s in the village of Srirampuram, Lenin follows an orphan raised by a respected widow who treats him as her own son. As he falls in love and builds a life with his family, hidden rivalries shatter the village's fragile peace during a sacred annual festival.

After taking the blame for a violent incident to protect his loved ones, Lenin returns years later to find his village still consumed by conflict, forcing him to confront the past and fight to restore peace.

2. Oh..! Sukumari

Cast: Thiruveer, Aishwarya Rajesh , Srinivas Gavireddy, Muralidhar Goud, Jhansi

Thiruveer, , Srinivas Gavireddy, Muralidhar Goud, Jhansi Director: Bharat Dharshan

Bharat Dharshan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

Oh..! Sukumari follows Yadagiri, an aspiring village leader who races to marry and have a male heir after learning that his grandfather's Rs 80 crore fortune will go to the first grandson to do so. He falls in love with Daamini, only to discover after their wedding that she has a rare condition that causes anyone who touches her skin to receive a painful electric shock.

As family pressure, village rivalries, and the inheritance dispute intensify, Yadagiri must choose between his ambition and his growing love for Daamini.

3. Nooru Saami

Cast: Vijay Antony, Swasika. Apart from the duo, the movie stars Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Kavya Anil, Balaji Sakthivel

Vijay Antony, Swasika. Apart from the duo, the movie stars Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Kavya Anil, Balaji Sakthivel Director: Sasi

Sasi Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

Nooru Saami follows Selvi, a mother who dedicates her life to raising her two sons in a traditional village. Years later, she begins to reflect on her own aspirations and personal fulfillment, prompting her to reassess long-held expectations. As those around her struggle to accept her choices, Selvi must decide between following convention and pursuing her own path.

4. Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani

Cast: M. Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna

M. Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Anagha, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna Creator: Andrew Louis

Andrew Louis Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani (Season 2) follows SI Moosa Raaza, who is transferred to Madurai as punishment. After solving a case, he begins to suspect that his search may have led to the wrongful conviction of an innocent man. Determined to uncover the truth, Moosa finds himself entangled in a web of long-buried secrets and hidden motives.

5. Idhayam Murali

Cast: Atharvaa Murali , Fahadh Faasil (extended cameo), Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Malavika Mohanan (cameo), Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Jonita Gandhi

, Fahadh Faasil (extended cameo), Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Malavika Mohanan (cameo), Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Jonita Gandhi Director: Aakash Baskaran

Aakash Baskaran Genre: Coming-of-Age Romantic Drama

Coming-of-Age Romantic Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: August 7, 2026

Idhayam Murali follows Idhaya Murali, a cheerful man whose lifelong search for love is marked by missed opportunities and untimely misunderstandings. From childhood crushes to unexpected reunions, he repeatedly finds himself unable to confess his feelings to the woman he truly loves. As fate continues to test him, Idhaya embarks on a heartfelt journey filled with romance and second chances, where one final opportunity could change his life forever.

These are some of the notable Tamil and Telugu films and series arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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