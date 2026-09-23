5 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Kasthuri Raja’s Habeebi to Kamakshi Bhaskarla’s Agadha

Tamil and Telugu cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you are looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

5 Tamil and Telugu Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Habeebi

Cast: Kasthuri Raja, Esha M, Malavika Manoj, Dhanasree Sudhakaran, Arulkumar, Anusreya Rajan

Kasthuri Raja, Esha M, Malavika Manoj, Dhanasree Sudhakaran, Arulkumar, Anusreya Rajan Director: Meera Kathiravan

Meera Kathiravan Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Habeebi spans four decades in a weaving town near Tirunelveli. The film follows Yousuf, a traditional weaver struggling to keep his family’s handloom legacy alive. Meanwhile, Abu Thahir and Nilofar navigate an unspoken, enduring love story that unfolds amid changing times in their community.

2. Photographer

Cast: Ashraf Ali, Janani Samathanam, Karunakaran, Devi Mahesh, Aadukalam Naren, Vela Ramamoorthy, Nizhalgal Ravi

Ashraf Ali, Janani Samathanam, Karunakaran, Devi Mahesh, Aadukalam Naren, Vela Ramamoorthy, Nizhalgal Ravi Director: Ashraf Ali

Ashraf Ali Genre: Fantasy Mystery

Fantasy Mystery Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Photographer follows Veera, an ambitious young man with OCD who ventures into the dangerous Mathikettan Solai reserve forest to capture a rare natural phenomenon. As he becomes lost and battles severe hallucinations, he inadvertently uncovers illegal cultivators, triggering a tense rescue mission led by a Forest Ranger.

3. Angikaaram

Cast: Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama Rajendar

Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama Rajendar Director: Thenpathiyan

Thenpathiyan Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Angikaaram follows Aathiran Banumathi, a talented 200-meter runner from a Chennai slum who overcomes poverty and discrimination to earn a place at the Commonwealth Games. When his name is unexpectedly removed from the roster, Aathiran refuses to give up and takes on a challenging battle to reclaim his opportunity and stand up against institutional bias.

4. Ramba Oorvasi Menaka

Cast: Allari Naresh , Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni, Prisha Singh, Naresh Vijaya Krishna

, Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni, Prisha Singh, Naresh Vijaya Krishna Director: Chandra Mohan Chintada

Chandra Mohan Chintada Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka follows Suri, a carefree man and aspiring actor who runs a local drama troupe while depending on his hardworking mother. His life changes when his uncle Ramana tells him about an ancient magical book that can summon the celestial nymphs Rambha, Urvashi, and Menaka and grant any wish.

Suri spends years trying to unlock the book, hoping to become a movie hero. However, when his mother requires expensive surgery, he finally succeeds in summoning the three nymphs. Their lack of understanding of the modern world leads to a series of chaotic situations, forcing Suri to put aside his dreams and face the realities of life.

Cast: Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijayakumar, Shreya Rani Reddy, Roshan Basheer, Bhanu Chander

Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijayakumar, Shreya Rani Reddy, Roshan Basheer, Bhanu Chander Director: MS Raju

MS Raju Genre: Supernatural Mystery Thriller

Supernatural Mystery Thriller Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Agadha follows Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted exorcist who returns to her ancestral home after her cousin’s mysterious death and a series of unexplained tragedies. Her investigation leads to a forbidden forest cave, a mystical twelve-handed idol, and a secretive cult.

Joined by writer Manasa and her boyfriend, Mahadevi uncovers the presence of Agadha, a sinister dark entity seeking control over the universe. To save her family and defeat the ancient force, she must confront it in a final supernatural battle.

These are some of the Tamil-Telugu films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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