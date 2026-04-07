5 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi to Naangal, Nilave

Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up several interesting titles for OTT release this week. If you’re looking to check out new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.

5 Telugu and Tamil Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Thaai Kizhavi

Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar , Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli

, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli Director: Sivakumar Murugesan

Sivakumar Murugesan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of Pavunuthayi, a 70-year-old woman who is a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village and works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.

However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and exposing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on both the family and the villagers.

2. Kaakkee Circus

Cast: Rajesh Madhavan , Munishkanth, Gauthami Nair, Subash Selvam, Anbuselvan, Manoj, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba, Rakesh Ushar

, Munishkanth, Gauthami Nair, Subash Selvam, Anbuselvan, Manoj, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba, Rakesh Ushar Director: Ameen Barif

Ameen Barif Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 7 Episodes

7 Episodes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Set against the backdrop of a sub-jail in coastal Tamil Nadu, Kaakkee Circus narrates the story of a book-loving jailer and an overeager constable trying to solve a case in which a thief breaks into the prison to steal a donation box, leading to a chaotic investigation.

3. Naangal

Cast: Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad

Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad Director: Avinash Prakash

Avinash Prakash Genre: Coming of Age Drama

Coming of Age Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

2 hours and 31 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 10, 2026

Naangal follows the story of three brothers navigating a traumatic and dysfunctional childhood under their authoritarian and flawed father in Ooty between 1998 and 2002. The film focuses on the siblings’ survival, their emotional bond, and the lasting impact of parental abuse in an isolated household.

4. Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

Cast: Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha

Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha Director: Chendu Muddu

Chendu Muddu Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 50 minutes

1 hour and 50 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: April 6, 2026

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku revolves around a crucial deadline set for 10 AM the next day. As the clock ticks, the characters find themselves trapped in tense and dangerous situations. With time rapidly running out, they are pushed into a desperate struggle to escape the danger. What follows is a nail-biting race against time as they try to survive the escalating crisis.

5. Nilave

Cast: Sowmith Poladi, Shreyasi Sen, Harsha Chemudu, Supriya Aysola, Jeevan Kumar

Sowmith Poladi, Shreyasi Sen, Harsha Chemudu, Supriya Aysola, Jeevan Kumar Director: Sowmith Poladi

Sowmith Poladi Genre: Romantic Musical Drama

Romantic Musical Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: April 9, 2026

Nilave follows Arjun, a lonely assistant cinematographer struggling with depression, who finds a magical and transformative love with Athithi. Their connection deepens amid emotional turmoil, leading to extreme measures to ensure their relationship lasts.

These are some of the latest Tamil and Telugu releases arriving on OTT platforms this week. Several other titles in different languages are also available for streaming.

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