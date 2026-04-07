5 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi to Naangal, Nilave
Are you wondering what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of Tamil and Telugu releases to check out online.
Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up several interesting titles for OTT release this week. If you’re looking to check out new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.
5 Telugu and Tamil Releases to Watch on OTT This Week
1. Thaai Kizhavi
- Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli
- Director: Sivakumar Murugesan
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of Pavunuthayi, a 70-year-old woman who is a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village and works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children.
However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and exposing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on both the family and the villagers.
2. Kaakkee Circus
- Cast: Rajesh Madhavan, Munishkanth, Gauthami Nair, Subash Selvam, Anbuselvan, Manoj, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Arunkumar Pavumba, Rakesh Ushar
- Director: Ameen Barif
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 7 Episodes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Set against the backdrop of a sub-jail in coastal Tamil Nadu, Kaakkee Circus narrates the story of a book-loving jailer and an overeager constable trying to solve a case in which a thief breaks into the prison to steal a donation box, leading to a chaotic investigation.
3. Naangal
- Cast: Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad
- Director: Avinash Prakash
- Genre: Coming of Age Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 10, 2026
Naangal follows the story of three brothers navigating a traumatic and dysfunctional childhood under their authoritarian and flawed father in Ooty between 1998 and 2002. The film focuses on the siblings’ survival, their emotional bond, and the lasting impact of parental abuse in an isolated household.
4. Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku
- Cast: Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha
- Director: Chendu Muddu
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 50 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: April 6, 2026
Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku revolves around a crucial deadline set for 10 AM the next day. As the clock ticks, the characters find themselves trapped in tense and dangerous situations. With time rapidly running out, they are pushed into a desperate struggle to escape the danger. What follows is a nail-biting race against time as they try to survive the escalating crisis.
5. Nilave
- Cast: Sowmith Poladi, Shreyasi Sen, Harsha Chemudu, Supriya Aysola, Jeevan Kumar
- Director: Sowmith Poladi
- Genre: Romantic Musical Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ETVWin
- Streaming Date: April 9, 2026
Nilave follows Arjun, a lonely assistant cinematographer struggling with depression, who finds a magical and transformative love with Athithi. Their connection deepens amid emotional turmoil, leading to extreme measures to ensure their relationship lasts.
These are some of the latest Tamil and Telugu releases arriving on OTT platforms this week. Several other titles in different languages are also available for streaming.
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