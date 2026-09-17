5 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Ravi Teja starrer Irumudi to Rishikanth’s Modha Rathri

Tamil and Telugu cinema have some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

5 Tamil and Telugu Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Irumudi

Cast: Ravi Teja , Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram, Ramesh Indira, Swasika

, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram, Ramesh Indira, Swasika Director: Shiva Nirvana

Shiva Nirvana Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Irumudi follows Trinadh, a protective father whose daughter, Manikanta, uncovers troubling secrets surrounding her friend and other schoolgirls. When Manikanta mysteriously goes missing, Trinadh follows an audio message she left behind and uncovers the truth.

Determined to bring the matter to light, he confronts those responsible and encourages the girls to overcome their fear and speak for themselves, while honouring his daughter by fulfilling his promise to give up drinking.

2. Dhee 21 - Deep Impact

Cast: Pradeep Machiraju, Jani Master, Anupama Parameswaran

Pradeep Machiraju, Jani Master, Genre: Reality Show

Reality Show Where to watch: ETVWin, Netflix

ETVWin, Netflix Streaming Date: September 19, 2026

The popular dance reality show Dhee is back with a new season. Pradeep Machiraju will return as the host, while Anupama Parameswaran and Jani Master are set to join the judging panel.

3. Ram and Leela

Cast: Rio Raj, Varthika, Chetan, Munishkanth, Malavika Avinash, Deepa Venkat, Ma Ka Pa Anand

Rio Raj, Varthika, Chetan, Munishkanth, Malavika Avinash, Deepa Venkat, Ma Ka Pa Anand Director: Ramachandrran Kannan

Ramachandrran Kannan Genre: Sci-fi Romantic Comedy

Sci-fi Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Ram and Leela follows Raghuram aka Ram, a 30-year-old middle-class man who is eager to get married after facing 50 consecutive rejections. His luck changes when he meets Leela during a local train journey and quickly falls for her. Leela agrees to his proposal but sets one unusual condition: Ram must never see her after 6:00 PM.

Ram's attempts to uncover the reason behind the rule lead to a series of hilarious misunderstandings involving his family and friends. Eventually, he discovers that Leela's family has a mysterious connection to an ancient alien lineage, causing a strange transformation after sunset. Faced with this revelation, Ram must decide what their relationship truly means to him.

4. Angikaaram

Cast: Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama Rajendar

Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Viji Venkatesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rama Rajendar Director: Thenpathiyan

Thenpathiyan Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Angikaaram follows Aathiran Banumathi, a talented 200-meter runner from a Chennai slum who overcomes poverty and discrimination to earn a place at the Commonwealth Games. When his name is unexpectedly removed from the roster, Aathiran refuses to give up and takes on a challenging battle to reclaim his opportunity and stand up against institutional bias.

5. Modha Rathri

Cast: Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar , Shelly Kishore, Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal

Rishikanth, , Shelly Kishore, Chetan, Bagavathi Perumal Director: Raja Karuppasamy

Raja Karuppasamy Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

Modha Rathri follows Maruthanayagam aka Maruthu and Muthuselvi, two relative strangers who are pushed into an arranged marriage due to intense family pressure and village traditions. Maruthu is a reluctant groom who has recently returned after working in Dubai for six years, while Muthuselvi enters the union under her mother's strict orders, secretly nursing a heartbreak of her own.

These are some of the Tamil-Telugu films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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