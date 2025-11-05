5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week: Kavin’s Kiss to Anjali Sivaraman’s Bad Girl
On the lookout for a new Tamil-language movie? Here’s a list of films you need to check out on OTT this week.
A few Tamil movies are gearing up to hit streaming platforms this week. From fantasy romantic comedies to coming-of-age dramas, here's a list of films you shouldn't miss.
5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week
1. Kiss
- Cast: Kavin, Preethi Asrani, RJ Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Prabhu, Rao Ramesh, Devayani, Sakthi Raj, Mathew Varghese, Kausalya
- Director: Sathish Krishnan
- Genre: Fantasy Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes
- Streaming Date: November 7, 2025
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Kiss, starring Dada fame Kavin in the lead role, follows the story of Nelson Marcus, a man who despises romance and love due to his parents' divorce. However, on a fateful day, he comes across a mysterious book that grants him the power to see a couple's future if he watches them kiss.
Over time, Nelson falls in love with Sarah and foresees his own future with her when they kiss. What he witnesses and how he tries to manipulate events to achieve his desired destiny form the crux of the narrative.
The movie is directed by renowned choreographer and actor Sathish Krishnan.
2. Frankenstein (Tamil-dub)
- Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery
- Director: Guillermo del Toro
- Genre: Gothic Sci-Fi
- Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes
- Streaming Date: November 7, 2025
- Where to watch: Netflix
Frankenstein is an English-language film available on Netflix with a Tamil-dubbed version. Directed by the iconic filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the gothic sci-fi drama is based on Mary Shelley's classic novel of the same name.
The flick explores Victor Frankenstein, an ambitious and egoistic scientist whose experiment to create new life, in the form of “The Creature,” leads to disastrous consequences. The film was originally released in select theaters on October 17, 2025, and received positive reviews.
3. Baramulla (Tamil-dub)
- Cast: Manav Kaul, Neelofar Hamid, Masoom Mumtaz Khan, Kiara Khanna, Ashwini Koul, Shahid Latief, Arista Mehta
- Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 59 minutes
- Streaming Date: November 7, 2025
- Where to watch: Netflix
Baramulla is a Hindi-language horror thriller releasing directly on Netflix in Tamil. The movie tells the story of a newly appointed police officer who relocates with his family to the quiet town of Baramulla.
As he settles into his new life, a series of child disappearances and eerie supernatural occurrences begin to unfold. The film explores the dark secret behind the missing children and how the officer unravels the chilling mystery.
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Tamil-dub)
- Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Ralph Ineson
- Director: Matt Shakman
- Genre: Superhero Action
- Runtime: 1 hour and 55 minutes
- Streaming Date: November 5, 2025
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and marks the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series.
Based on the classic Marvel comics by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the movie is set in a retro-futuristic 1960s world where the Fantastic Four must protect Earth from the planet-devouring cosmic entity, Galactus.
The mid-credits scene also teases the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, hinting at Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Doctor Doom.
5. Bad Girl
- Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam, Sashank Bommireddipalli
- Director: Varsha Bharath
- Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 55 minutes
- Streaming Date: November 4, 2025
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bad Girl chronicles the life of Ramya, a young woman who dreams of experiencing the perfect romance. As she transitions from her teenage years into her 30s, she faces the harsh realities of love and relationships, while celebrating womanhood.
While pursuing her desires, she must also navigate family expectations and societal norms that often constrain her freedom and choices.
These are some of the most anticipated Tamil titles streaming on OTT platforms this week, though there are plenty of exciting releases in other languages too.
