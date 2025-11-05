5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week: Kavin’s Kiss to Anjali Sivaraman’s Bad Girl

A few Tamil movies are gearing up to hit streaming platforms this week. From fantasy romantic comedies to coming-of-age dramas, here's a list of films you shouldn't miss.

5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Kiss

Cast: Kavin, Preethi Asrani, RJ Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Prabhu, Rao Ramesh, Devayani, Sakthi Raj, Mathew Varghese, Kausalya

Kavin, Preethi Asrani, RJ Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Prabhu, Rao Ramesh, Devayani, Sakthi Raj, Mathew Varghese, Kausalya Director: Sathish Krishnan

Sathish Krishnan Genre: Fantasy Romantic Comedy

Fantasy Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes

2 hours and 23 minutes Streaming Date: November 7, 2025

November 7, 2025 Where to watch: ZEE5

Kiss, starring Dada fame Kavin in the lead role, follows the story of Nelson Marcus, a man who despises romance and love due to his parents' divorce. However, on a fateful day, he comes across a mysterious book that grants him the power to see a couple's future if he watches them kiss.

Over time, Nelson falls in love with Sarah and foresees his own future with her when they kiss. What he witnesses and how he tries to manipulate events to achieve his desired destiny form the crux of the narrative.

The movie is directed by renowned choreographer and actor Sathish Krishnan.

2. Frankenstein (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery

Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Genre: Gothic Sci-Fi

Gothic Sci-Fi Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

2 hours and 29 minutes Streaming Date: November 7, 2025

November 7, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

Frankenstein is an English-language film available on Netflix with a Tamil-dubbed version. Directed by the iconic filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the gothic sci-fi drama is based on Mary Shelley's classic novel of the same name.

The flick explores Victor Frankenstein, an ambitious and egoistic scientist whose experiment to create new life, in the form of “The Creature,” leads to disastrous consequences. The film was originally released in select theaters on October 17, 2025, and received positive reviews.

3. Baramulla (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Manav Kaul, Neelofar Hamid, Masoom Mumtaz Khan, Kiara Khanna, Ashwini Koul, Shahid Latief, Arista Mehta

Manav Kaul, Neelofar Hamid, Masoom Mumtaz Khan, Kiara Khanna, Ashwini Koul, Shahid Latief, Arista Mehta Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Aditya Suhas Jambhale Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 59 minutes

1 hour and 59 minutes Streaming Date: November 7, 2025

November 7, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

Baramulla is a Hindi-language horror thriller releasing directly on Netflix in Tamil. The movie tells the story of a newly appointed police officer who relocates with his family to the quiet town of Baramulla.

As he settles into his new life, a series of child disappearances and eerie supernatural occurrences begin to unfold. The film explores the dark secret behind the missing children and how the officer unravels the chilling mystery.

4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Tamil-dub)

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Ralph Ineson

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Ralph Ineson Director: Matt Shakman

Matt Shakman Genre: Superhero Action

Superhero Action Runtime: 1 hour and 55 minutes

1 hour and 55 minutes Streaming Date: November 5, 2025

November 5, 2025 Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and marks the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series.

Based on the classic Marvel comics by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the movie is set in a retro-futuristic 1960s world where the Fantastic Four must protect Earth from the planet-devouring cosmic entity, Galactus.

The mid-credits scene also teases the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, hinting at Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Doctor Doom.

5. Bad Girl

Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam, Sashank Bommireddipalli

Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam, Sashank Bommireddipalli Director: Varsha Bharath

Varsha Bharath Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Coming-of-Age Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 55 minutes

1 hour and 55 minutes Streaming Date: November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025 Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bad Girl chronicles the life of Ramya, a young woman who dreams of experiencing the perfect romance. As she transitions from her teenage years into her 30s, she faces the harsh realities of love and relationships, while celebrating womanhood.

While pursuing her desires, she must also navigate family expectations and societal norms that often constrain her freedom and choices.

These are some of the most anticipated Tamil titles streaming on OTT platforms this week, though there are plenty of exciting releases in other languages too.

