5 Telugu and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Roshan Meka’s Champion, Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya to Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar

Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up several interesting titles for OTT release this week. If you’re looking to check out new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.

5 Telugu and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Champion

Cast: Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Nandamuri Kalyana Chakravarthy, Santhosh Prathap, Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Vennela Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan (cameo)

Champion follows Michael Williams, an aspiring football player from Secunderabad in the state of Hyderabad, which was ruled by the Nizams during the 1940s.

Working in a bakery, Michael’s sole ambition is to travel to England and become a successful football star. When he finally gets an opportunity to join a football club in London, his father’s past becomes a hurdle, preventing him from entering the country.

Desperate to reach England, Michael agrees to deliver illegal cargo. During the journey, he ends up in a village called Bairanpally, where the villagers are actively fighting against the rule of the Nizams and the Razakars. What happens to the villagers after Michael is drawn into their struggle, and whether he ultimately achieves his dream, is explored in the film.

2. Patang

Cast: Pranav Kaushik, Preethi Pagadala, Vamsi Pujit, SP Charan, Anu Hasan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vadlamani Srinivas, Vishnu Oi

Patang follows the story of two childhood friends, Whiskey and Arun, who hail from different social backgrounds but bond over competitive kite-flying. However, when Aishwarya enters their lives, the friends’ bond is tested as both fall in love with her.

What happens to the trio, and whether their emotional connection survives the challenges of love and loyalty, is the heart of the film.

3. Sarvam Maya

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Arun Ajikumar, Vineeth, Methil Devika

Sarvam Maya follows Prabhendu, an atheist who hails from a family of Hindu priests. After abandoning his traditions, he attempts to make a living as a musician but struggles to earn money.

In contrast, his father and brother are popular priests who are even flown abroad to conduct ceremonies. When Prabhendu returns to his village in Palakkad, he joins his cousin Roopesh, a local priest. While assisting Roopesh with religious rituals, Prabhendu participates only for money, as he does not believe in them.

Prabhendu’s life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a ghost that only he can see. The spirit, who does not remember her origins, calls herself Delulu, a Gen-Z ghost unaware of her past. As confusion and chaos ensue due to her presence, the two form an endearing bond, prompting Prabhendu to uncover Delulu’s true identity.

4. Drive

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Madonna Sebastian, Raja Chembolu, Kamal Kamarajum Anish Kuruvilla

Drive, starring Aadhi Pinisetty, revolves around Jayadev, a young and powerful media tycoon who runs a vast empire. However, when an anonymous hacker targets him, his entire life, including his business, reputation, wealth, and family, is thrown into turmoil.

The film explores how Jayadev navigates the hacker’s psychological warfare, survives the threats, and uncovers the motive behind them.

5. Vaa Vaathiyaar

Cast: Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, Nivas Adithan

Vaa Vaathiyaar follows DSP Rameshwaran, also known as Ramu, a police officer raised by his grandfather to follow the ideals and principles of the late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). A staunch follower of MGR, his grandfather believes Ramu to be the spiritual successor of the legendary actor and constantly urges him to stand for justice.

Although Rameshwaran initially attempts to uphold these values, he eventually becomes another cog in a corrupt system, aligning himself with powerful and shady individuals.

As his life progresses, Ramu inadvertently develops an alter ego named Vaathiyar, who embodies MGR’s ideals and fights against injustice. How this vigilante dismantles criminal networks and whether Ramu ultimately embraces the values his grandfather taught him is the main narrative of the film.

These are some of the latest Tamil and Telugu films releasing on OTT platforms this week. Several other titles in different languages are also available for streaming.

