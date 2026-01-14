5 Telugu and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Vemal’s Mahasenha to social satire drama Dhandoraa

Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up some interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re looking to check out new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.

5 Telugu and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Mahasenha

Cast: Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Mahima Gupta, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vijay Cheyon

Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Mahima Gupta, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vijay Cheyon Director: Dhinesh Kalaiselvan

Dhinesh Kalaiselvan Genre: Mythological Adventure Thriller

Mythological Adventure Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: January 13, 2026

Mahasenha chronicles the story of Senguttavan, a tribal man from Kurangani whose life and village are disrupted by the theft of a sacred elephant idol by corrupt officials and a rival tribe member.

This incident leads to conflicts involving tribal traditions, family secrets, forest intrigues, and a group of visiting students, all centred around the divine Yaali. The movie explores themes of faith, tradition, and corruption, highlighting the tension between modernity and ancient beliefs.

2. Anantha

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, YG Mahendra, Thalaivasal Vijay

Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, YG Mahendra, Thalaivasal Vijay Director: Suresh Krissna

Suresh Krissna Genre: Devotional Drama

Devotional Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: January 13, 2026

Anantha is a devotional drama inspired by the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba. The film weaves together five interconnected stories centred on faith, belief, and devotion.

The movie explores how Sai Baba’s teachings influence the lives of several characters, striking a balance between devotional messaging and commercial storytelling.

3. Kalamkaval (dub)

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Kunchan, Biju Pappan, Malavika Menon

Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Kunchan, Biju Pappan, Malavika Menon Director: Jithin K. Jose

Jithin K. Jose Genre: Crime Action Thriller

Crime Action Thriller Language: Telugu-dub, Tamil-dub

Telugu-dub, Tamil-dub Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: January 16, 2026

Kalamkaval is set in the early 2000s and follows a group of police officers assigned to investigate a missing person’s case in a border village between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As a special investigation team arrives, public unrest, triggered by inter-community conflicts and allegations of elopement involving the victim, creates a tense atmosphere.

However, the officers soon realise that the case is only the tip of the iceberg. Jayakrishnan and his team embark on a cat-and-mouse chase against the prime suspect, Stanley Das. Whether they succeed in apprehending him or he manages to evade justice forms the crux of the film.

4. Gurram Paapi Reddy

Cast: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Jeevan Kumar, John Vijay, Mottai Rajendran

Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Jeevan Kumar, John Vijay, Mottai Rajendran Director: Murali Manohar

Murali Manohar Genre: Comedy Crime Caper

Comedy Crime Caper Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

2 hours and 40 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: January 16, 2026

Gurram Paapi Reddy chronicles the tale of Paapi Reddy, a man forced to file for bankruptcy after his chit fund company incurs substantial losses, leaving him financially distressed.

Around the same time, he meets Soudamini, a woman who aspires to become a doctor but has lost her savings. Bonded by their shared misfortune, they are joined by a few friends to form a gang.

As the group plans to transport a dead body to a specific location in exchange for a fortune, the plan goes hilariously wrong, landing them in a series of unexpected and chaotic situations. The film explores how events spiral out of control and whether they can save their own lives.

5. Dhandoraa

Cast: Sivaji, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Ravi Krishna Thota

Sivaji, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Ravi Krishna Thota Director: Muralikanth Devasoth

Muralikanth Devasoth Genre: Social Satire Drama

Social Satire Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: January 14, 2026

Dhandoraa focuses on systemic oppression through the story of a fanatical landlord and his children’s forbidden love. As the film explores generational conflict and societal pressures, the landlord’s age-old beliefs are challenged, leading to tragic consequences.

The events in the landlord’s life that shape his psyche over time are explored in the rest of the film.

These are some of the latest Tamil and Telugu releases to watch on OTT this week. Additionally, several new movies are also currently playing in theatres.

ALSO READ: Did Mohanlal wrap up his cameo for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa Part 1? Here’s what we know