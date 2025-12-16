5 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch this Week: Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Anandhi’s Premante to Varun Sandesh’s Nayanam

Telugu cinema has lined up some interesting films and web series to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering what to stream, here’s a list of content you should definitely check out.

5 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch this Week

1. Premante

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Auto Ram Prasad

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Auto Ram Prasad Director: Navaneeth Sriram

Navaneeth Sriram Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

Premante follows the story of Madhusudhan and Ramya, who enter a seemingly perfect arranged marriage born out of a charming meet-cute. However, their lives take a turn when Ramya discovers a shocking secret about her husband, leading to unexpected conflicts and comedic situations.

A police officer’s involvement further complicates their lives, while Ramya’s discovery of Madhusudhan’s hidden past pushes their marriage to a breaking point. Despite the setbacks, she chooses to give him one final chance, and the film tracks his attempt to correct his mistakes and rebuild trust.

2. Divya Drushti

Cast: Esha Chawla, Sunil, Kamal Kamaraju

Esha Chawla, Sunil, Kamal Kamaraju Director: Kabir Lal

Kabir Lal Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: SunNXT (Direct-to-OTT)

SunNXT (Direct-to-OTT) Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

Divya Drushti is a horror thriller that follows the story of two sisters born with the ability to see and change the future. Their extraordinary powers make them targets, and an evil force separates them.

As their journey unfolds, the film explores the challenges they face due to their unique gifts and their struggle to overcome the dark entity that seeks to harm them.

3. Nayanam

Cast: Varun Sandesh, Priyanka Jain, Uttej, Ali Reza, Rekha Nirosha, Harish

Varun Sandesh, Priyanka Jain, Uttej, Ali Reza, Rekha Nirosha, Harish Director: Swathi Prakash Mantripragada

Swathi Prakash Mantripragada Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Runtime: 6 Episodes

6 Episodes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

Nayanam is a web series that follows the story of Dr. Nayan, a talented yet morally conflicted ophthalmologist whose illegal experiments allow him to see into people’s private lives. His scientific curiosity soon transforms into a dark obsession, leading to a chilling web of death, manipulation, and buried truths.

As the show delves into the darkness of the human psyche, it raises the question of how far someone would go to uncover the truth, especially when that truth has the power to destroy them. With strong performances, layered storytelling, and compelling direction, Nayanam aims to be an ambitious and thought-provoking series.

4. Raju Weds Rambhai

Cast: Akhil Uddemari, Tejaswi Rao, Chaitu Jonnalagadda, Shivaji Raja, Anitha Chowdary, Kavitha Srirangam

Akhil Uddemari, Tejaswi Rao, Chaitu Jonnalagadda, Shivaji Raja, Anitha Chowdary, Kavitha Srirangam Director: Saailu Kampati

Saailu Kampati Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes (Extended Cut in OTT)

2 hours and 15 minutes (Extended Cut in OTT) Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: December 18, 2025

Raju Weds Rambhai is based on a real incident from 2010 and depicts young love in a Telangana village. Raju, a band musician, and Rambhai, a studious girl, fall in love with each other.

However, Rambhai’s arrogant father disapproves of Raju and wants her to marry a government employee. When Raju and Rambhai decide to elope, events take a shocking turn, highlighting societal pressures and the concept of family honor in a raw rural setting.

5. Pharma (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Shruti Ramachandran, Muthumani, Aalekh Kapoor

Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Shruti Ramachandran, Muthumani, Aalekh Kapoor Director: PR Arun

PR Arun Genre: Medical Thriller Drama

Medical Thriller Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

Pharma narrates the story of KP Vinod, a young medical sales representative still learning the ropes in a highly competitive industry. Initially, Vinod struggles to convince doctors and hospitals to adopt his company’s latest drug. However, he eventually succeeds in promoting a new medication called KydoXin and becomes a star performer in his organization.

Things take a dark turn when Vinod later discovers the severe side effects the medicine has caused in patients, leaving him guilt-ridden. With consumer awareness at stake, Vinod decides to stand up against powerful corporate entities, raising the question of whether he can right the wrongs he has committed.

The movies and shows listed above are just some of the new Telugu content available to enjoy this week, with many more options also streaming in other languages.

