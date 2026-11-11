5 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali to Happy Journey
Still thinking about what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of Telugu films and shows to stream.
Telugu cinema has some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.
5 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Ranabaali
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, Luke McGibney, Vladimir Angelove, Benedict Garrett
- Director: Rahul Sankrityan
- Genre: Action Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: November 13, 2026
Ranabaali is set in 19th-century Rayalaseema and follows a prophesied warrior who rises against British rule during a devastating famine. As they continue imposing taxes and exporting food supplies despite widespread suffering, Ranabaali vows to protect his homeland and fight for his people.
However, his growing rebellion strains his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, who gradually uncovers the truth behind his mysterious birth and destiny. What happens to Ranabaali is explored in the movie.
2. Happy Journey
- Cast: Vamshidhar Goud, Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy, Ravi Siva Teja, Sunaina Badam, Annapurnamma, Aamani
- Director: Abhiramm Naidu
- Genre: Adventure Drama
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: November 13, 2026
Happy Journey follows seven women from different generations and backgrounds who win an all-expenses-paid trip to Europe through a lucky draw. As they embark on their first international getaway, each brings along personal struggles and emotional baggage.
What begins as a chaotic holiday gradually becomes a memorable journey of friendship and laughter against Europe's scenic backdrops.
3. Pushpaka Vimanam
- Cast: Sai Ronak Katkuri, Madhoo Damaraju, Vadlamani Srinivas, Raghu Kumar Karumanchi
- Director: Satish Reddy Mallidi
- Genre: Sci-fi Fantasy
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: November 12, 2026
Pushpaka Vimanam follows a middle-class man named Pushpak Rao who discovers that an ordinary elevator functions as a time machine. When he decides to go back in time to fix past regrets and mistakes, his single alteration puts everything in his present-day life at severe risk.
4. Kiku Chiranjeevi
- Cast: Kiku Yanamala, Kashish Khan, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani
- Director: Subha Sai Venkat
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Where to watch: Aha Video
- Streaming Date: November 14, 2026
Kiku Chiranjeevi follows Chiru, a young orphan navigating life, love, and unexpected challenges. He falls in love with Manasa, who has a set of strict preconditions for marriage. Just as he begins to look forward to a future with her, Chiru finds himself caught in an unexpected survival ordeal, facing dwindling oxygen levels and mysterious obstacles.
As the situation grows increasingly difficult, he must find a way to overcome the challenges and stay alive.
5. Crazy Kalyanam
- Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Chaitanya Madadi, Harsha Vardhan
- Director: Badrappa Gajula
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: Aha Video
- Streaming Date: November 13, 2026 (Tentative)
Crazy Kalyanam narrates the story of Parvathalu, a family man struggling with social embarrassment over his elder daughter's troubled marriage. Determined to secure a better future for his younger daughter Keerthi, he arranges her engagement to a wealthy groom, unaware that she is secretly in love with her childhood friend Uday, a handloom weaver.
When Keerthi reveals her feelings just before the wedding, the family is thrown into chaos, leading to a series of humorous situations.
Here are some notable Telugu films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.
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