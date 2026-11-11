5 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali to Happy Journey

Telugu cinema has some exciting titles arriving on OTT this week. If you're looking for new films and series to stream, here are the releases you should check out.

5 Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Ranabaali

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda , Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, Luke McGibney, Vladimir Angelove, Benedict Garrett

, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, Luke McGibney, Vladimir Angelove, Benedict Garrett Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Rahul Sankrityan Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

Ranabaali is set in 19th-century Rayalaseema and follows a prophesied warrior who rises against British rule during a devastating famine. As they continue imposing taxes and exporting food supplies despite widespread suffering, Ranabaali vows to protect his homeland and fight for his people.

However, his growing rebellion strains his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, who gradually uncovers the truth behind his mysterious birth and destiny. What happens to Ranabaali is explored in the movie.

2. Happy Journey

Cast: Vamshidhar Goud, Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy, Ravi Siva Teja, Sunaina Badam, Annapurnamma, Aamani

Vamshidhar Goud, Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy, Ravi Siva Teja, Sunaina Badam, Annapurnamma, Aamani Director: Abhiramm Naidu

Abhiramm Naidu Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: November 13, 2026

Happy Journey follows seven women from different generations and backgrounds who win an all-expenses-paid trip to Europe through a lucky draw. As they embark on their first international getaway, each brings along personal struggles and emotional baggage.

What begins as a chaotic holiday gradually becomes a memorable journey of friendship and laughter against Europe's scenic backdrops.

3. Pushpaka Vimanam

Cast: Sai Ronak Katkuri, Madhoo Damaraju, Vadlamani Srinivas, Raghu Kumar Karumanchi

Sai Ronak Katkuri, Madhoo Damaraju, Vadlamani Srinivas, Raghu Kumar Karumanchi Director: Satish Reddy Mallidi

Satish Reddy Mallidi Genre: Sci-fi Fantasy

Sci-fi Fantasy Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 12, 2026

Pushpaka Vimanam follows a middle-class man named Pushpak Rao who discovers that an ordinary elevator functions as a time machine. When he decides to go back in time to fix past regrets and mistakes, his single alteration puts everything in his present-day life at severe risk.

4. Kiku Chiranjeevi

Cast: Kiku Yanamala, Kashish Khan, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani

Kiku Yanamala, Kashish Khan, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani Director: Subha Sai Venkat

Subha Sai Venkat Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: November 14, 2026

Kiku Chiranjeevi follows Chiru, a young orphan navigating life, love, and unexpected challenges. He falls in love with Manasa, who has a set of strict preconditions for marriage. Just as he begins to look forward to a future with her, Chiru finds himself caught in an unexpected survival ordeal, facing dwindling oxygen levels and mysterious obstacles.

As the situation grows increasingly difficult, he must find a way to overcome the challenges and stay alive.

5. Crazy Kalyanam

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran , Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Chaitanya Madadi, Harsha Vardhan

, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Chaitanya Madadi, Harsha Vardhan Director: Badrappa Gajula

Badrappa Gajula Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: November 13, 2026 (Tentative)

Crazy Kalyanam narrates the story of Parvathalu, a family man struggling with social embarrassment over his elder daughter's troubled marriage. Determined to secure a better future for his younger daughter Keerthi, he arranges her engagement to a wealthy groom, unaware that she is secretly in love with her childhood friend Uday, a handloom weaver.

When Keerthi reveals her feelings just before the wedding, the family is thrown into chaos, leading to a series of humorous situations.

Here are some notable Telugu films and shows arriving on OTT this week. Several other releases across different languages are also available for viewers to explore.

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