5 Things to watch out for in R Madhavan & Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara post trailer release

R Madhavan starrer Maara is all set to release on January 08, 2021, and ahead of it, here are 5 things to look forward in the film after watching its trailer.

R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The movie’s first look and the trailer has already caught everyone's attention. After his last film Nishabdham, R Madhavan will be back in his lovable avatar, co-starring supremely talented Shraddha Srinath. Helmed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara is grabbing attention ever since the makers released the trailer yesterday. With stunning visuals and soothing music, the trailer has left the audience mesmerised.

Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, Maara also stars Sshivada Nair, Alexander Babu and Mouli. Well, R Madhavan starrer is all set to release on Amazon Prime on January 08, 2021, and ahead of it, here are 5 things to look forward in the film after watching its soothing trailer:

1. A one of its kind Fairy Tale

A magical journey that fills UR with love,hope,N warmth. Trailer out now. https://t.co/xSa6SCno4y Meet #MaaraOnPrime on Jan 8, 2021, @PrimeVideoIN @ShraddhaSrinath @dhilip2488 @pramodfilmsnew @GhibranOfficial Pls let me know what you think my lovely tweeple. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 29, 2020

Maara takes off from the world of Paaru aka played by Shraddha Srinath, who sees a fairy tale - that she heard from a stranger as a child - painted across the walls of a coastal town. Thus, she is eager to know more and goes in search of the man who painted it - Maara. And in her pursuit to find Maara encounters people and incidents that are filled with art, drama, romance and hope.

2. A Visual Delight enhanced by Soulful Music

As seen in the trailer, the film is set in picturesque locations enhanced by some breathtaking paintings. Ghibran’s music is going to be one of the highlights, which has perfectly blended with the stunning visuals.

3. R Madhavan back with a romantic film

From Rehna Hai Tere Dil me, Jodi Breakers to Alai Payuthey, Madhavan is popular for his ‘Lover Boy’ roles in the films. Maara marks the return of R. Madhavan to the romantic genre of films as he will be seen acting in a musical romance drama after a very long time.

4. R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath’s on-screen re-union after Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, who were last seen together weaving their magic in Vikram Vedha have collaborated together again for a romance and melody filled movie.

5. A unique rendition of highly successful Malayalam film Charlie

Maara is a beautiful rendition of Malayalam film Charlie, which had Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles. While R. Madhavan brings to life a new interpretation of Dulquer’s role, Shraddha Srinath plays the role of Parvathy from the original.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×