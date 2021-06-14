5 THINGS we learnt about Vijay Deverakonda that prove he is absolutely similar to us

VD might look tough and is known for his straightforward attitude. However, today we witnessed his never-seen-before side.

Undoubtedly, the credit to his stardom goes to his 2017 blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda took a lot of time to be in the limelight, but now, he is everywhere. The actor will soon become a Pan-India star with Puri Jagannadh's Liger. He also made his debut and became the first South celeb to feature on Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2021. There is no stopping for this handsome hunk! VD might look tough and is known for his straightforward attitude. However, today we witnessed his never-seen-before side. We learnt 5 things about him that will make you fall in love with him all over again.

1. The way he interacted with the kids: Vijay greeted Daboo Ratnani's kids with a big 'Hi' and quickly questioned them about their school and studies. Isn't that so matured and cutest thing ever a celeb doing in a live session? He asked the kids, "Wasn't the entire last year holiday. Did you give your exams or they let you get away without exams?" He even went on to ask kids if they liked his photoshoot photos.

2. His love for fans: Vijay Deverakonda was on live chat with Dabboo Ratnani to speak only about his look but he did not miss on taking up questions by fans. With more than 40,000 fans dropping questions in the comment section, VD decided to take a few. "Should we take a few questions by people because I have never done Instagram live. I feel if I don't talk directly to you guys and leave, I will regret it", he said.

3. No starry tantrums: Dabboo started interacting with Vijay Deverakonda by complimenting his long hair look. To this, the Dear Comrade star replied, "It is called zero effort look. It will like take you just 30 seconds." Vijay also made an interesting revelation that he always admired Bollywood superstar, .

"I first shot an ad campaign with Dabboo. I like to be in and out and ASAP during photoshoots and he was super quick. Even the calendar shot was done very quickly," said Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram live. He further went on to add, "Even before I wanted to be an actor, I knew about the calendar. It is India's most loved! I was like 9 when Dabboo started it and I always wanted to be there. I saw SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) sir on it a bunch of times... I always admired him...he is very cool. I was like someday it should be done and I feel, it is done. checked!"

4. You'd never guess but he is shy: It is not just us but even actors from the film industry and larger-than-life personalities who are equally very shy. While interacting with the ace photographer, VD thanked him for keeping his calendar launch low-key and virtual. He said, "I'm shy that way and awkward at parties...Thank you for doing it virtually."

5. He rules our hearts and how: Throughout the live interaction, the Arjun Reddy actor was seen blushing and was very candid. He might look tough on the outside, but Vijay Deverakonda is very soft at heart. We are totally in love with his never-before-seen side. Can't get over him!

