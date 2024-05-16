5 times Aditi Rao Hydari and beau Siddharth redefined fashion and relationship goals

Celebrity couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, maintaining privacy. However, their rare PDA moments at public appearances and adorable pictures on social media have always garnered a lot of attention.

On this note, let's look into 5 PDA moments of the couple here!

Aditi and Siddharth at the Heeramandi screening

The first on the list has to be the couple's appearance last month during the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster series Heeramandi in Mumbai.

The newly engaged couple turned heads as they walked hand-in-hand in their beautiful Indian outfits that screamed royalty. While the Padmaavat actress looked ethereal in a traditional Anarkali suit, her fiance chose a timeless black bandhgala. The Chashme Baddoor actor was indeed present there as a strong pillar, supporting his lady love for Heeramandi.

Aditi and Siddharth at Ira Khan wedding's bash

Lovebirds Aditi and Siddharth attended the star-studded wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, earlier this year.

In the video, we can see the couple posing for the cameras patiently and greeting the other guests present with so much love and warmth. The actress wore a chocolate designer brown saree and paired it with a full-sleeve and deep-neck blouse with intriguing border works. Meanwhile, Sidharth opted for a simple yet elegant black sherwani suit.

Aditi and Siddharth's first appearance post engagement

The couple made their first appearance post-engagement on April 18 at an event in Mumbai. The couple walked the red carpet together and posed for the cameras with bright smiles on their faces. The engagement glow was indeed visible. Right?

With her off-shoulder top and matching pants, Aditi looked stunning while Siddharth also looked dapper in a denim-on-denim look. The paps captured the couple arriving, holding hands and flashing radiant smiles for the cameras.

Aditi and Siddharth's red carpet debut at the Jubilee screening

Back in 2023, the couple made their red carpet debut by attending the screening of the Amazon Prime Video series Jubilee in Mumbai. Both Aditi and Siddharth had not spoken a thing about dating each other despite speculations.

They even posed for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together. And not just that, a day after the screening, Aditi posted a picture with her team from her vanity van and the photo also featured Siddharth.

Check out the picture below!

Aditi and Siddharth at Sharwanand’s engagement

Last but not least, the Maha Samudram couple were spotted attending the engagement ceremony of Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy in Hyderabad, last year. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari arrived hand-in-hand for their friend's engagement looking lovely as always. Pictures of the then-rumored couple with Sharwanand and Rakshitha went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Aditi and Siddharth couple began dating nearly two years ago and have been together ever since. Despite not shying away from acknowledging their relationship, they try to keep their life private. The couple announced their engagement on March 28, 2024, by sharing a picture flaunting rings.

Check their post here!

