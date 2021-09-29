5 Times Allu Arjun and Sneha swept us off our feet with ultra stylish looks

As we all know, Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun has both men and women swooning over him. Known for his humble and sweet nature, AA has always turned enough heads with his fashion choices. Not just for his performance in the films, his fans have showered much love and affection to him in every way possible. Currently sporting a rugged bearded look for Pushpa, Bunny, fondly called by his family and friends has got his female fans gushing over his looks.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha is no less stylish and the duo together has always managed to grab the attention for their fashion choices. Be it a relaxed outfit for their Maldives holiday or sporting a traditional look at Niharika's wedding, Allu Arjun and Sneha have proved to be the ultra-stylish couple. They have got classic, eye-grabbing yet minimalist fashion taste and a lot of credit also goes to AA's personal stylist Harmann Kaur.

The fashion icon and his wife Sneha can carry every style with the utmost ease and confidence. Let's take a look at their best 5 looks that we cannot stop talking about.

At Niharika Konidela's engagement:

Allu Arjun looked suave in a tiger motif black shirt and black formal pants while Sneha was seen in all glitter pastel dress by Manish Malhotra. They looked every bit regal!

10th wedding anniversary celebration:

Allu Arjun and Sneha have been shelling out major fashion goals in all-white classic outfits and how! This romantic photo was clicked at Taj Mahal.

At Niharika's sangeet:

For Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet ceremony, Allu Arjun opted for a black Kashmiri work traditional outfit while his ladylove looked stunning in a structured gown having embroidered metallic polymer details by Amit Aggarwal.

Maldives holiday:

Sneh has always kept herself away from the media glare but is super active and popular on social media. Here's a look at their super cool and relaxed mood outfit from their holiday to Maldives.

At a party:

Allu Arjun's impeccable fashion sense has turned enough heads but his wife Sneha has equally managed to sweep us off our feet with her fashion choices. Her toned body and ever glowing face makes us wonder if she is really a mother of two kids!

