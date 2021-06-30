5 times Anupama Parameswaran aced traditional look in sarees and gave us Rekha vibes

Anupama Parameswaran is a resemblance of Bollywood and south actress Rekha in the South Indian pattu saree and flowers.

Anupama Parameswaran is the most gorgeous and beautiful South Indian beauty. The Malayali beauty stole the hearts of Telugu audiences with her performance in films like Premam, Sathamanam Bhavati, Hello Guru Prema Kosame. Anupama in her curly hair, radiant smile, and saree, is a real divine beauty and we surely feel that everybody agrees. And especially, whenever we look at Anupama in her usual pattu saree and flowers, all we think is she is as beautiful as popular South and Bollywood actress . Don't you agree?

So today, we thought why not look at such eye-catching photos of Anupama Parameswaran in the typical South Indian look, which gives us all Rekha vibes.

'Oh, what beauty!' is all we can say while looking at this picture. Anupama dressed in yellow and blue saree, with gold jewellery, red bindi, and mallepuvvu flower gives us all typical South Indian vibes.

This picture of Anupama is giving all nostalgic feelings. She is making us miss weddings, dressing up like this, Anupama is gorgeous beauty in this black and gold pattu saree, hair bun, bindi, and yet again the mallepuvvu. If you are going to any wedding soon, take all the cues from Anupama as this is an outstanding look.

Just her casual avatar, if you look at Anupama Instagram's feed, you can understand that she has a unique love for pattu sarees and mallepuvvulu. This is the reason we are saying that she is giving us big-time Rekha vibes.

Anupama's traditional saree, mallepuvvu, and smile are to die for and that’s what defines her perfectly!

Isn't Anupama the mini version of Rekha, don’t you think so? This Malayali beauty in her South Indian saree, gold jewellery, and mallepuvvulu knows how to shine in the crowd and make hearts flutter.

Credits :Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

