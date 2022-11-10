5 Times Chiyaan Vikram proved he is the ultimate 'style king'

Chiyaan Vikram is presently basking in the success of his last release, Ponniyin Selvan. The Mani Ratnam film proved to be a grand triumph at the box office. Apart from his acting prowess, the South heartthrob also made heads turn with his impeccable sense of style during the promotions of the magnum opus. From formals, ethnics to casuals, the 'I' actor brings an oomph factor to his every look. Today, we will be going through some of the most fashionable ensembles of Chiyaan Vikram, which would be a great addition to every man's wardrobe. Now, let us decode these outfits one look at a time.

No Shave November!! As we have entered November, the popular trend 'No Shave November' has kicked in. One of the South hunks to adhere to this is Chiyaan Vikram. Recently, the Cobra actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos in a black checkered coat with a black shirt underneath, along with black trousers. Taking the look to a whole new level, he flaunted his beard and stylish man bun. He further accessorized his outfit of the day with black formal shoes and a black wristwatch. Reacting to the post, his son and actor Dhruv Vikram commented, "Paah!"

Grey Matters Giving us cues on how to nail a casual yet classic look, Chiyaan Vikram posted a set of photos on Instagram donning a grey kurta under a matching Nehru jacket, along with black trousers. The star completed the ensemble with black loafers, black sunglasses, and a black wristwatch. His long hair and beard once again greatly enhanced the look.



The all-black look A must-have for every man's closet is an all-black attire. In October this year, during the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan Chiyaan Vikram proved the same. He looked dapper in a black Chinese collar jacket paired with black pants. Yet again, the actor tied up his look with black shoes, a matching wristwatch, and a funky set of sunglasses.



Purple ethnic It looks like Chiyaan Vikram has a very special place in this wardrobe for Nehru jackets. Giving another example of how to make the most of this evergreen look, he posed for the cameras in a purple set of kurta, a purple Nehru Jacket, and black trousers. He went with his usual accessories, a black wristwatch, loafers, and of course, the long hair and beard.



The warrior attitude Chiyaan Vikram continues to inspire us with his suave fashion sense. Giving another example of the same, he posted a few photographs in an all-white look with a white shirt, Nehru Jacket, and pajama. Sharing the attire with the fans through Instagram, he wrote, "Being a warrior is an attitude. Being Aditha Karikalan is an emotion." The Saamy star complemented the look with black sandals as his long hair was pushed back through a hairband.