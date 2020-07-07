5 Times Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal Sufiya looked like royalty & complimented each other's looks

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya are the ultimate style icon and are setting major goals as a couple. Their every picture speaks volumes about their fairytale love, togetherness and royalty.

When it is about celebrity couple and fashion, one pair from the South Indian film industry that we consider as tough contenders are Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya. Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya are one of the stylish and best celebrity couples in the Malayalam film industry. The heartthrob of millions, Dulquer is known for his classy yet charming personality and the actor never fails to win the hearts of his fans. The Malayalam actor has set extremely high standards when it comes to perfectly complimenting his wife Amal.

The beautiful couple has always managed to pique the interest of the masses in their royal outfits. Dulquer and his wife Amal Sufiya are the ultimate style icon and are setting major goals as a couple. Their every picture speaks volume about their fairytale love, togetherness and royalty. They never let us down and here's a look at 5 times when Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal Sufiya looked like royalty and complimented each other's looks.

1. During one of the interviews earlier this year, DQ opened up about falling in love with Amal Sufiya. The Malayalam heartthrob revealed that it was his friends and family, who suggested the name of one of his schoolmates and later, he started noticing the girl himself.

2. The Zoya Factor actor approached Amal for a first coffee date and then revealed it to his parents about his plans to marry her. Dulquer in an interview with DC revealed, "I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. So I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage."

3. At Anil Kapoor's Diwali party last year, the adorable couple made a stunning appearance and managed to steal the show in their best stylish looks. Dulquer looked dapper in white Jodhpuri pants that he paired with blue bandhgala while his wife picked red lehenga paired with a one-shouldered blouse. Heavy choker, matching earrings and bright lip colour finished out her look.

4. At the special screening of his second Bollywood film The Zoya Factor, Dulquer looked charming in a formal look paired with a blue blazer while Amal Sufiya looked classy at her best.

5. Don't they make for one royal couple in this stunning photo? Holidaying in style and how!

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next in the upcoming film, Kurup, based on criminal Sukumara Kurup.

He will also be sharing the screenspace with two actresses- Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the upcoming film, Hey Sinamika.

