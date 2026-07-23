5 Times Jyotika praised Suriya: From his unwavering support for her career to dedicating family time

Actors Jyotika and Suriya instantly steal the spotlight when anyone talks about the ultimate power couples of Kollywood. From sharing screen space in blockbuster hits to building a beautiful life together, their journey has been nothing short of a fairy tale. Beyond their stellar acting careers, what fans like the most is how deeply they adore and respect one another. On Suriya’s 50th birthday, let’s take a look at the multiple times his wife, actress Jyotika heaped praises on him.

5 Times Jyotika praised Suriya

Jyotika has often opened up in interviews about her bond with Suriya. She has highlighting how his constant encouragement and partnership have shaped both her personal and professional life.

1. Balancing career with responsibility

In a candid interview with Zoom TV, Jyotika emphasized that their relationship goes far beyond a one-sided narrative of him supporting her career.

She noted that marriage is about mutual balance, sharing, “I think a marriage is all about balance. And it's not about just him supporting me. It's also about me supporting him when he leaves for work and I take care of the house. I choose to do lesser work. I choose to sit back when it's important. And he sits back when I have to leave for an outdoor schedule.”

2. Sharing duties of a parent

Discussing how they manage life with their children, Diya and Dev, Jyothika highlighted in the same interview how seamlessly they coordinate their schedules so that one parent is always present at home. “There’s always one of us with the kids. So, I think a marriage has to be hand in glove. It has to work in a balanced way,” she stated.

3. Playing the ‘good cop bad cop’ to their kids

In an interview with ParentCircle, Jyotika shared the lighter side of their parenting roles, calling herself the rulebook while praising Suriya for being the more flexible, indulgent parent. “I'm the bad cop. Suriya is the one who allows them to do whatever they like. It is always the mothers, right? I'm the one with the rulebook. He is the 'good' one,” she divulged.

4. Lauding the love and respect he gives her

In an interview given to the Gallata YouTube channel in 2018, and another interview given to Behindwoods YouTube channel in 2020, she shared some intimate details about her marriage.

In those interviews, Jyotika revealed the reason she tied the knot with Suriya. She said, “The reason I decided that I wanted Suriya for myself was the respect he gave me. We first came together in the film Poovellam Kettuppar. He spoke to me very casually. That appealed to me a lot.”

He admitted that respect attracted her towards her husband. “When a director explains a romantic scene involving the heroine, Surya acts only to the extent the director desires. He doesn’t take undue advantage,” she opined.

5. Being a hands-on partner

Jyotika has frequently credited Suriya for being an active, hands-on partner when it comes to planning wholesome family experiences. She told ParentCircle that when her husband isn't at work, he very much is with the kids.

He makes sure he doesn't do shoots on Sundays. the Karuppu actor finishes his gym in the morning. He notes down important events at school to attend with his kids. According to her, the star actor has not missed even one sports or annual day. “Other than the work time, he is always around for the children, puts them to sleep, cares for them,” she added.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Jyotika didn't get work in Bollywood for 27 years after her marriage to Suriya, here's why–Throwback