5 Times Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil caught our attention with his peek-a-boo photos

Kajal Aggarwal gave birth to baby boy Neil on June 19 this year, and ever since then, fans have been going gaga over every sneak peek of the little one. The Hey Sinamika actress who is married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu announced their first pregnancy with a special post on New Year 2022. From that point, netizens adored every step of her maternity journey. Fun time with Nanu

Today, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of her and her little munchkin with his nanu, Vinay Aggarwal, and captioned it, "When we jump on nanu...Meet him after a long month." The Magadheera star was at her casual best with no makeup, a dazzling smile, and glasses. Neil's face was covered with a sticker as his grandfather looks at him in the cutest way.

This is not the first time Kajal Aggarwal has blessed our feeds with such adorable updates. Time and again, she gives an insight into her me time with her little bundle of joy.

Mommy and Me! Back in June this year, Kajal Aggarwal dropped another cute picture of herself holding little Neil in her arms, and planting a kiss on her baby boy.

Nap time stories In the same month, the Singham star took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her baby boy's nap time. The mother and son duo are seen enjoying some quality time in bed.

Neil is 4 months old In August this year, Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her son Neil turning 4 months old with a cute social media post. She shared a picture of her playtime with her little one, along with the caption, "Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all!"