5 times Kalyani Priyadarshan showed us how to turn saree into a flirty, vibrant, and fun outfit

The rising star of Malayalam cinema, Kalyani Priyadarshan has always managed to turn enough heads with her style statement. She has got a very balanced fashion taste which is modern, yet has a timeless appeal to it. She is an absolute fashionista and her love for sarees is pretty evident in Instagram posts. Kalyani has been spotted wearing a number of noteworthy saree looks that are flirty, vibrant, and fun.

She has carried off every saree look with elegance. But more than anything, her fuss-free styling and hairdo for every look take the center stage. Kalyani clearly believes in 'less is more' and it's time for you to take notes on how to style and choose the right saree for a traditional event. Take a look:

In Ruffles:

For a pre-release event of her film, Kalyani opted for a blue saree by designer Archana Rao. She styled it with a turtle neck blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of diamond studs. She kept her look minimal as she styled her hair in a soft bun.

In Floral:

This floral organza saree is a must-have fashion piece in every girl's wardrobe. She looks a vision in a white floral saree from Picchika. She styled her traditional look with pink silk sleeveless blouse.

In Pastel:

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Indo-western saree look is goals. The stunner styled his pastel pink six yards with a pearl embellished blouse by Mishru. The floor-length embroidered jacket was the highlight of her. One can definitely pick this look for a puja or even a friend's wedding reception.

In Festive look:

Maanaadu actress Kalyani Priyadarshan kept her traditional tissue saree looks as modern as she could by teaming it up paired with a spaghetti strap blouse by Poornima Indrajith. She wore red bandles and side-swept wavy hair.

In Retro look:

We are mesmerised by how beautiful she looks in this simple yet elegant white silk saree. Let this look of hers capture your hearts.

