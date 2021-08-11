5 Times lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sparked rumours of getting engaged

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are truly and madly in love with each other. Neither of them has yet made the news about their relationship official, but Vignesh and Nayanthara have always expressed their love for each other publicly. They met and fell in love with each other on the sets of Tamil action comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and since then, have been setting major couple goals. Also, they have been living together since years now.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have always been in the limelight for their rumoured impending wedding. Recently, on a TV show, the lady superstar yet again subtly confirmed getting engaged to Vignesh Shivan. In the promo video of the show shared by Vijay Television, host Dhivyadharshi can be seen asking the actress about her ring. Nayanthara blushes and replies, "This is an engagement ring."

Take a look at the video below:

In March 2021, Vignesh Shivan hinted at being engaged to Nayanthara in his Instagram post. The filmmaker had shared a photo and Nayanthara's ring caught all the attention, as it was placed on his chest. He captioned in Tamil: "Viralodu uyir kooda korthu...."

During a q&a session on Twitter, Vignesh was asked why is he not getting married to Nayanthara, to this, he replied by saying that marriage costs a lot of money and that he is currently saving for it. He also added that he is waiting for corona to go.

Also Read: Nayanthara and BF Vignesh Shivan are super happy & proud as they celebrate their big win; SEE PHOTOS

Fans can't wait to see their favourite couple getting married soon. In an earlier interview, Vignesh Shivan addressed rumours about their secret engagement and getting married soon. He said, "Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now."

In 2019, a report surfaced online, which suggested that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to get married in a private ceremony. However, it was a mere rumour and the couple rubbished stating they are not getting married anytime soon.