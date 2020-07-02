  1. Home
5 Times Nayanthara proved she has classic sunglasses collection to ALWAYS look stylish

To complete every outfit, Nayanthara makes it a point to pick out the right accessories and her personal favourite is clearly, sunglasses.
Lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara has won millions of hearts with her phenomenal act in the films. The stunner is not only known for her incredible roles in the films but is equally the talk of the town for her style statement. Nayanthara has got a classic fashion taste and the Bigil actress makes sure to grab attention with her sartorial choices. Be it at movie promotions or holidaying with BF Vignesh Shivan, the South beauty steps out in her best looks. Also, to complete every outfit, the gorgeous actress makes it a point to pick out just the right accessories and her personal favourite is clearly, sunglasses. 

The Airaa actress doesn't step out without her trusted sunglasses and she has got the best collection ever.  From classic round frames to the iconic cat-eye frames or even oversized ones, the Kollywood actress makes a fashion statement in every pair of sunglasses. Her sunglasses are a proof that one of her favourite accessories is sunglasses. Well, today we look at her best 5 looks that prove she has a drool-worthy collection of sunnies! 

1. Nayanthara has got the perfect attitude and style that we cannot stop talking about. Here's another stunning pair of sunglasses that she paired with a polka dot top at the airport. A retro look worth trying! 

2. One of her favourites seems to be this round-shaped over-sized frames that she wears even with her casual outfits. She is looking gorgeous and how! 

3. Nayanthara wore yet another pair to make for the stunning look. The diva wore a pair of black sunnies during one of her holidays and she looks perfect beach-ready in that gorgeous black dress. 

4. Be it getting on to the trend of oversized sunnies or small frames, Nayanthara knows how to wear it in the right way possible. . 

5. For the ultimate holiday look, all one needs is a breezy look and a pair of smart, dark sunnies to complete it.

