5 Times Pooja Hegde gave us summer wear inspiration with chic white outfits

We have a lot of celebrities who love adding a touch of white to their outfits and one of many who keeps us inspired with current trends and style is Pooja Hegde.

Be it on the runway, on the street, at a party, holidays or promoting films, celebs are always obsessed with white and its the colour that one can never go wrong with. White is not just a colour but also describes the mood of the time. Wearing anything in white has always been a statement and many celebrities from South and Bollywood fraternity are keeping us inspired with it. Well, in India, days are getting hotter and white is the best option to keep things cool, peace and classy. We have a lot of celebrities who love adding a touch of white to their outfits and one of many who keeps us inspired with current trends and style is Pooja Hegde.

The South and Bollywood beauty is not only known for her powerful on-screen presence but is also winning hearts with her style statements. Be it at the red carpet or promotions, the stunner knows how to grab the attention. We scrolled through Pooja Hegde's Instagram handle and only figured out her love for white and bright colours. We have picked top 5 looks of her in white pieces that give us summer wear inspiration.

Check out 5 times when Pooja Hegde slayed it in white outfits:

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress has been giving us great style inspiration in this classic white dress. Sans knee length boots, one can surely try it out. What's your take on this look? Yay or Nay?

Pooja Hegde looks stunning in this white shirt, which is the major trend currently. One can never go wrong in an over-sized white shirt. This gorgeous is keeping the vibe cool, casual and comfortable in this white piece and we just can't wait to steal the look post lockdown.

Minimalism and simplicity are the current buzzwords in the fashion world and this white puffy top is something that one can wear on a coffee date out.

This intricate embroidery jacket over palazzo pants only sets goals to stand out with subtle details. One of our favourite white pieces from Pooja Hegde's wardrobe.

Giving a denim skirt or shorts a sophisticated twist with the crop top is all you need to do with one of your summer looks. It cute yet flirty and Pooja Hegde is slaying it like a boss.

Which is your favourite white outfit look from these looks? Let us know in the comment section below.

