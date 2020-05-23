5 Times Rana Daggubati treated fans with his childhood photos and made us melt with his cuteness

Rana Daggubati, who recently got engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, has often treated his fans with his childhood pictures on social media.

Rana Daggubati is one of the most talented actors not just in Tollywood but in Bollywood as well. He has been a part of several blockbusters and never fails to make the ladies swoon over his charm. Not just the actor enjoys a massive fan following for his impeccable acting prowess but Rana has also been one of the most eligible bachelors in the showbiz world. However, recently, the Baahubali star broke a million hearts after he ditched his single status and got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj.

Ever since Rana made his relationship official, the Nene Raju Nene Mantri actress has been the talk of the town. While his friends and fans across the world have been showering best wishes on the superstar for this new phase of his life, people have been curious about Rana Daggubati’s love life. Meanwhile, his engagement pics have also created a storm on social media. As The Ghazi Attack is gearing up for another chapter of his life, we chose to take you down the memory lane and share some beautiful childhood pics of Rana Daggubatti that will melt your heart.

Rana looks cute as a button as he twins with Venkatesh

Rana Daggubati is quite close to his paternal uncle Venkatesh and doesn’t leave a chance to express his love for the veteran actor. The Bangalore Naatkal actor had once treated his fans with a childhood picture of himself wherein he was seen posing with Venkatesh. In the picture, Rana was twinning in red with his uncle and we couldn’t take our eyes off his cuteness. The actor did look cute as a button in a shiny red kurta while Venkatesh looked dapper in his red shirt.

Rana is the perfect elder brother to Naga Chaitanya

Rana’s equation with his cousin Naga Chaitanya often grabs the eyeballs in tinselvile as they always have each other’s back. Not just Rana and Chaitanya are each other’s support system but the Baby actor often addresses the latter as his favourite cousin. He even shared a beautiful picture with the Shailaja Reddy Alludu star wherein in Chaitanya was seen climbing over Rana’s back. While Chaitanya was flaunting his cute smile, we couldn’t take our eyes off Rana’s innocent look.

Rana Daggubati looks stylish in his white suit

In this picture, Rana was seen posing with his paternal grandfather D Ramanaidu who was seen holding him close to his chest along with another kid in his arms. It seemed to be a candid shot and Rana was seen caressing his other child. He was indeed looking like a star in his white suit.

The artist in the making

Looks like Rana Daggubati was interested in the film business since forever. It was quite expected given the family he belongs to. In this picture, the young Rana was seen trying his hands on the camera and gave the vibes of an aspiring director.

Rana Daggubati always has Naga Chaitanya’s back and this pic is a proof

In another throwback picture, the Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum actor was seen posing with his cousin Naga Chaitanya and as they hold on to grandfather D Ramanaidu. Rana, who was dressed in a teal colour t-shirt was seen having Chaitanya’s back and gave the perfect brothers goals.

