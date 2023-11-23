5 times Rashmika Mandanna served comfort and coolness with her travel looks

Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted on her way to Delhi for the trailer launch of her highly anticipated film, Animal. However, it wasn't just the film that’s been captivating attention. Rashmika's airport fashion choices and radiant aura have added a layer of excitement for fans and paparazzi alike. Let's delve into how Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly blends comfort and style, making a bold statement with her chic ensembles and infectious smile in her airport appearances.

The Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1 actress was spotted at the airport recently looking comfortable in a white hoodie and blue jeans, accessorized with a black cap that said Queen on it. She flashed her radiant smile at the paparazzi.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s airport photos below

The Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport, exuding elegance in a deep blue coordinated ensemble. She complemented her look with a pair of stylish black sunglasses and a sleek black handbag, adding a touch of glamour. As she walked towards the parking area to board her car, the Pushpa actress graciously posed for photographs with enthusiastic fans and paparazzi, her infectious smile brightening the atmosphere.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s airport photos below

The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna opted for a traditional ensemble at the Mumbai airport, showcasing her effortless beauty and preference for comfort over style. She gracefully posed for photographs with fans and paparazzi, exuding elegance in her pink chikankari kurta adorned with white embroidery, paired with jeans. Her new hairstyle perfectly complemented her overall look. Completing her ensemble were a black tote bag and a pair of stylish black sunglasses. The Varisu actress embraced a natural look, opting for minimal makeup.

Check out the Rashmika Mandanna airport photos below

The Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna is known for her warm interactions with fans and paparazzi at airports. The Bheeshma actress recently showcased her ability to seamlessly blend comfort and style with her choice of attire. She sported an off-white sweatshirt paired with ripped denim, black flip-flops, and a sling bag, creating a trendy and effortlessly chic look perfect for jet-setters on the go. Oversized sunglasses complemented her ensemble, while her open hair cascaded down her shoulders, adding to her stylish appearance.

Check out the Rashmika Mandanna airport photos below

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress was once spotted at the airport rocking a chic all-black ensemble consisting of acrylic pajamas and a high-neck ribbed jumper. She accessorized with stylish shades and a sleek white handbag slung across her shoulder. Her minimal makeup and effortless ponytail completed the look, while her radiant smile added a touch of warmth.

Check out the Rashmika Mandanna Airport photos below

Upcoming projects of Rashmika Mandanna

Following her appearance in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna is set to grace the Hindi silver screen once again. Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead in her next production, Animal, an action-thriller helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is said to mark Vanga's foray into the action genre after his previous hit, Kabir Singh. The trailer of the film has recently been released, providing a glimpse into the movie's storyline.

Check out the Animal movie Trailer below

In addition to Animal, Rashmika also provided an update on her upcoming collaboration with director Rahul Ravindran. A first look at the title of their film, The Girlfriend, was unveiled on social media, showcasing Rashmika in the lead role. Produced by Geetha Arts, The Girlfriend promises to be an intriguing love story with an unconventional twist.

