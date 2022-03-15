5 Times Rashmika Mandanna showed how to make tracksuits a fashion statement in Summers

Choosing the right clothes in summer is always a struggle. However, you can step out in the stylish way possible even when it's scorching hot outside. In summers, look no further than the tracksuit. Yes, tracksuits or joggers were once a gym staple but now, they make a statement. National crush Rashmika Mandanna shows us how to dress up tracksuits from the treadmill to airport or even parties. She is one of the actresses who sports this athleisure style with ease.

Scroll down to check for more looks:

The Pushpa actress has championed how to beat the heat in joggers set and this look in tie-dye co-ords is one of our favourites.

Well, the COVID-19 pandemic had most of us reaching out for the comfort of loungewear, which eventually turned into a fashion staple. Rashmika's happy-go-lucky-girl look in an orange tracksuit is for in-flight comfort or even for casual meetings out in Summers.

Here's the oh-so-comfy look of Dear Comrade actress that we are completing eyeing on. The stunner opted for a lilac jogger set as she was heading to Hyderabad after her short trip to Mumbai.

Rashmika Mandanna makes a statement in an all-pink look teamed with a jacket having puffy sleeves. She is giving major casual-chic, laidback look vibes that is a perfect pick in the hot season.

A super comfy track paint, lightweight sweatshirt and cap is all you need to survive in Summers out.

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Samantha or Malaika Arora; Who pulled off the black sheer dress better?