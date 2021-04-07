5 times Samantha Akkineni made a sophisticated yet impactful statement in white looks PERFECT for Summer

Summer is here and it is time to update our wardrobe with some basics and summer-friendly pieces.

Summer is here and the temperatures are soaring day by day. Well, with climate giving us a tough time, it is time to update our wardrobe and beat the heat in the most stylish way. As we all know, be it on the runway, at a party, or promoting films, celebs make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. However, one thing that actors are obsessed with these days is white. It is the colour that one can never go wrong with or on anything but carrying it with utmost confidence, is not everyone's cup of tea. White is not just a colour but also describes the mood of the time.

Summer is here and it is time to update our wardrobe with some basics and summer-friendly pieces. Well, white is all you need to keep it cool and relaxing. Looking for some style inspiration? South beauty Samantha Akkineni's outfits that are basic, comfy prove she can do warm-weather dressing so well. If you are planning to update your closet with some whites, take a look at our 5 best-selected outfits of Sam that are perfect wear this season.

You can always take your shirt game a level up and with white, you just cannot go wrong. A white oversized shirt is all you need to team up with a denim skirt or high waist jeggings.

Nothing can best the comfy of wearing a kurta pant set. Sam showed us in the past how to keep it elegant yet comfy in an all-white look.

This is one of our favourite fashion pieces from Samantha Akkineni's wardrobe. Cool, comfy and good to go on days when you really don't want to dress up but look your best. You can team up your maxi dress with a classy belt on the waist and you are dinner date ready.

The Majili actress made a statement with her gorgeous look in white pantsuit look and we are all heart. Keeping it cool and how!

Palazzos, as we all know are basic, easily available and pocket friendly. Sam shows us how to make the best use of your loose pants in the modern way possible.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

