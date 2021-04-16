5 Times Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh and others rocked THIS gorgeous summer trend

The warmer weather is here, so let's take some style inspiration from these beauties to update our Summer wardrobe.

Summer is officially here and since it is getting hotter day by day, it is very important to dress your comfy best. Loose and long maxi dresses are one of the best options to wear during summers. They are definitely a wardrobe staple and one should stock up right away for Summers. It is that time of the year when you don't want to add layers to your look but equally look your stylish best. And nothing can be better than a maxi dress to beat the heat. Actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh and others have inspired us in the past to rock the flowing dresses like a boss. The warmer weather is here, so let's take some style inspiration from these beauties to update our Summer wardrobe.

1. Samantha Akkineni: Samantha is one of the actresses down South who flaunted her maxi dress style at the airport. It is one of our favourite outfits of her!

2. Keerthy Suresh: During one of her airport outings, Keerthy Suresh was papped wearing this casual yet pretty dress. Hair tied in ponytail and sunglasses completed her look.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia: For a promotional event in Hyderabad, Tamannaah was clicked wearing a pink floral-print dress with a belt and metallic sky-high pumps. We are totally in love with this lightweight and summer-friendly floral print maxi dress.

4. Hansika Motwani: Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Hansika Motwani slayed in the maxi dress trend and is perfect for a seaside date.

5. Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal Aggarwal showed off the best way to rock a knee-length maxi dress and is perfect for summertime.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni’s breathtaking latest photo in a fabulous dress is unmissable; Take a look

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×