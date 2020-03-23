5 Times Samantha Akkineni proved nobody can don sarees and blouses with a twist better than her

We have picked top 5 best saree looks of Samantha Akkineni and check out how she has taken up her fashion game up each time by giving different twist to it.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most fashionable actresses in South Indian film industry. The renowned actress is undoubtedly a true blue fashionista and her Instagram account proves it all. Be it attending a wedding or promoting her films in style, Samantha Akkineni makes sure to grab our attention with her sartorial choices. One can go through her Instagram handle and it sure gives inspiration to many women about style and new trends. However, when it comes to wearing saree, Samantha Akkineni makes sure to stand out. She has been donning sarees with quirky blouse designs and we just can't wait to steal it.

The Majili actress' style statements have always been the talk of the town but this time, we have all our eyes on her love for the six yards and the way she carries them with a twist. The stunner likes to flaunt various blouses with different cuts and necklines and nobody better than her can nail it like a boss. She carries each outfit with grace and confidence. We have picked top 5 best saree looks of Samantha Akkineni and check out how she has taken up her fashion game up each time.

Sam paired up her stunning cotton saree with an urban style high-neck blouse to add an edge.

Nobody better than Samantha Akkineni can rock a simple floral saree with stylish sleeveless and deep V neck blouse.

Sam looks flawless and we just can't move our eyes off her Indo-western saree look. A simple six-yard paired with a white t-shirt blouse featuring frilled sleeves and belt to the waist to finish out her look

Here's another breathtakingly gorgeous look that we can't wait to steal it.

The Oh Baby actress wore a blue printed georgette saree paired with matching halter neck silk blouse by Anita Dongre.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More