5 Times Samantha Akkineni proved she is a real boss lady in these pantsuit looks

Samantha Akkineni loves her pantsuits and she’s made sure to rock them in every colour! Check it out

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most fashionable actresses in the South film industry. The actress is a total fashionista and aces every outfit with so much ease and perfection. Be it at events or photoshoots, Samantha knows how to make heads turn with her outfit.

Pantsuits are the trending fashion attire for women and Samantha Akkineni, being the diva, knows the power of the pantsuits. The Jaanu actress chose the 'boss lady' outfit pantsuit on many occasions, from movie promotions to award shows, we shall look at such statemental attires and take all the inspiration we need. As the second wave of coronavirus is relaxing and things are getting back, these are a few pantsuit outfits you need to look at before you start hitting back to the office or parties.

Monday blues with a pantsuit

Mondays are difficult but we still gotta work so this blue pantsuit of Samantha Akkineni is perfect to wipe out all the Monday blues. This blue pantsuit with a white top adds power and confidence. To oomph it up, Samantha went for a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup with no accessories.

Brighten it up with Orange

Happy mood and confidence? This orange pantsuit of Samantha is the best choice for such an amazing mood. This Aroka pantsuit styled up with a plain black t-shirt and earrings is all glam yet simple.

Stripes are the new cool

Summers or winters, stripes work the best on any outfit. This pantsuit of Samantha is a perfect example of a boss lady outfit. Samantha nailed the outfit by accessorizing it with a Chanel choker and nude heels. Stripes and nudes combination can never go wrong, do try out this Sam’s style for all the boss lady feels!

Simple but on point

Big meeting but don't want to go over the top? This simple yet powerful pantsuit by Samantha is all you need. Makeup and Jewellery are also kept simple.

80s way

The pantsuit was considered fashionable and powerful even in the 80s and we also witnessed it in some old Bollywood or Tollywood songs. Samantha went to an 80s for Oh Baby movie promotions with a black and white pantsuit. The classic black and white with full sleeves and a belt, is super chic and fashionable.

Comment down below and let us know your favourite look.

Credits :Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Share your comment ×